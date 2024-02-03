Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Expands Inventory by 60% with Flip Flop Vacations Acquisition

In a strategic move that amplifies its presence along the Alabama Gulf Coast, Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has successfully accomplished the acquisition of Gulf Shores-based company Flip Flop Vacations and Real Estate. Effective as of January 31, 2024, this acquisition has boosted Crye*Leike Gulf Coast's inventory by an impressive 60%, substantially expanding its footprint in the region.

Unity in Company Cultures

Bill Buckner and Casey Buckner, the leaders at Flip Flop Vacations, have voiced their excitement over the merger, underlining the synergy in company cultures. Both firms share a commitment to boutique-style services and superior customer service, making this merger a fitting alliance. Crye*Leike Gulf Coast and Flip Flop Vacations are both known for their dedication to providing top-notch real estate services, assisting customers in purchasing properties ranging from beach homes to investment real estates.

Management Restructuring at Crye*Leike

The acquisition has triggered a significant reshuffling in Crye*Leike's management. Sherry Moore, a seasoned industry veteran, has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Vacation Rentals. Simultaneously, Bill Buckner and Casey Buckner have assumed new roles. Bill Buckner is now the Vice President & Sales Manager for Real Estate Sales, while Casey Buckner takes over as Vice President of Business Development for Vacation Rentals.

Future Prospects

This acquisition marks a new chapter for Crye*Leike Gulf Coast, known for its superior real estate services on the Alabama Gulf Coast. The merger will undoubtedly enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position as a leading provider of real estate and vacation rental services in the region. As Crye*Leike continues to grow and adapt, customers can expect a consistent commitment to quality service and an expanded portfolio of offerings.