Cross River State Government and Blake Excellency Resort Limited Join Forces to Revitalize Marina Resort Area

In an effort to revitalize an area that has been neglected for over two decades, the Cross River State Government in Nigeria has joined hands with Blake Excellency Resort Limited, setting a new course for the Tortulga Island area of the Marina Resort through a N2 billion investment. This groundbreaking partnership aims to construct a multifaceted entertainment center that promises not only recreation but also a substantial boost to the state's economy.

A Ray of Hope for the Unemployed

This ambitious project is expected to create more than 200 jobs, infusing new life into the local economy and significantly reducing the unemployment rate in the region. The resulting increase in state revenue is another anticipated benefit, demonstrating the far-reaching effects of this venture on the area's financial landscape.

A Resort for All Ages

The proposed entertainment center is designed to cater to individuals of all ages. From children and youth to the elderly, the facility will offer a broad spectrum of amenities. Visitors can look forward to a dining restaurant, a relaxing lounge, and a pool. In addition, exciting features like a boat cruise, water slides, and a gaming center for kids promise fun-filled experiences. A unique element of the center is a special event floater, adding a new dimension to the leisure offerings of the region.

Commitment to Excellence

Mr. Uzochukwu Akunedozi, the CEO of Blake Excellency Resort Limited, conveyed the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its intent to kickstart work by October. This statement underlines the company's dedication to not only fulfilling but surpassing expectations in this venture. The Cross River State Tourism Bureau, represented by Prince Ojoi Ekpenyong, and the Special Adviser to the Governor, Barrister Ekpenyong Akiba, both voiced optimism about the project's potential to stimulate tourism and foster a business-friendly environment.