Croatia's Job Market Booms: Opportunities in Tech, Hospitality, and More

KFC, the globally renowned fast food chain, is on a hiring spree in the heart of Croatia, Zagreb. The company is looking for a Construction Project Manager and Real Estate Manager. These roles demand a university degree and several years of hands-on experience.

Hospitality Opportunities in the Adriatic

For those with a penchant for hospitality, the Kempinski hotel Adriatic has opened its doors. Located in the picturesque locales of Savudrija and Portorož, the hotel is recruiting for positions such as Concierge, Reservations Agent, and Spa Manager. The only prerequisites are a high school degree and proficiency in English.

Brand Management at Ferrero

Chocolate lovers, here's your chance to get behind the scenes of one of the world's most beloved confectionery brands. Adecco Hrvatska is seeking a Brand Manager for Ferrero in Zagreb. Aspirants should hold a Master's degree and have prior experience in brand management.

Technical Roles in Austria and Germany

Those with a technical bent of mind could consider opportunities in Austria and Germany. AVL LIST in Austria is in need of a Development Engineer for power electronic converters, demanding specific expertise in this field. Meanwhile, Alexander Bürkle panel solutions GmbH in Germany is hiring an Electrical Cabinet Fitter with experience in electrical work.

Positions in HR and Cybersecurity

DasWork seeks a Staff Selection Expert, offering a competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. STRABAG BRVZ is hunting for a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst in Zagreb and Belgrade, requiring knowledge in cyber/information security.

Marketing, Real Estate, and More

Back in Zagreb, KFC is in search of a Marketing Coordinator with experience and proficiency in multiple languages. Manpower Croatia, in collaboration with Colliers, is on the lookout for an Analyst for Valuation and Advisory Services. This dynamic role promises growth opportunities for candidates with relevant experience and a university degree.