Croatian Agency 404 Commits to Strengthening Partnerships with Chinese Companies

As the world inches towards a globally connected economy, the Croatian consulting agency, 404, has expressed its intent to bolster its partnerships with Chinese firms operating in Croatia and Europe. The CEO of 404, Nikola Vrdoljak, has affirmed the company’s commitment to being a reliable ally for Chinese businesses in the complex landscape of the European market.

Strengthening Global Business Ties

With an aim to foster strong international relationships, 404 has indicated its readiness to enhance collaboration with Chinese firms. Vrdoljak, who recently attended a 10-day training course in China along with other entrepreneurs and officials from Croatia’s Ministry of Economy, expressed the agency’s aspiration to be a good partner to Chinese enterprises venturing into Croatia and Europe. Through this, he hopes to further cement the increasing business ties between China and Croatia, thus contributing to a broader European economic landscape.

Building on Existing Partnerships

The agency already boasts strong business relationships with several prominent Chinese companies, including the technology giant, Huawei. 404’s expertise in business and technology sectors has provided a firm foundation for these partnerships, and the company is keen to leverage this experience to foster mutual growth and success.

Looking Ahead at Global Cooperation

Additionally, Vrdoljak expressed optimism about the future, voicing hopes for increased cooperation between Europe, the United States, China, and other global players in 2024. By positioning 404 as a supportive ally for Chinese companies, the agency aims to encourage a more inclusive and cooperative global business environment. This, in turn, is expected to facilitate mutual growth and success, while also reflecting 404’s commitment to fostering robust international business relationships.