en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:48 pm EST
Criminal Accountability Imposed for Non-compliance with PIIM

In a decisive action aimed at ensuring the success of the Integrated Plan for Municipal Intervention (PIIM), authorities have mandated that companies failing to comply with the initiative will be held criminally responsible. The PIIM is a comprehensive project designed to enhance local infrastructure and public services within municipalities. This stern measure of accountability is aimed at ensuring that enterprises engaged in these projects adhere to their contractual obligations and deliver as agreed.

Zero Tolerance for Negligence and Corruption

The move towards enforcing criminal responsibility seeks to deter negligence, corruption, and incompetence, factors often responsible for project delays, cost overruns, and substandard work quality. By imposing such consequences, the authorities are sending a clear message about their intolerance for practices that undermine the integrity and effectiveness of the PIIM.

Improving Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The PIIM is a beacon of hope for many municipalities that have long suffered from inadequate infrastructure and sub-par public services. The initiative encompasses a range of projects, each designed to address a specific need within the community. This broad scope underscores the government’s commitment to improving living conditions and public services for its citizens.

Ensuring Value for Money

The enforcement of criminal responsibility is not just about penalizing non-compliance. It’s about ensuring that the investments made into these projects translate into tangible improvements for the communities intended to benefit from these initiatives. In essence, it’s about guaranteeing value for money, a critical aspect of public infrastructure projects. This action underlines the government’s commitment to transparency, responsibility, and accountability in the use of public funds.

As we move forward, the impact of this decision will undoubtedly be watched closely. It represents a paradigm shift in the management and execution of public infrastructure projects, one that could set a precedent for future initiatives. The hope is that this move will pave the way for a more effective, accountable, and transparent system of public project execution, ultimately leading to better, more reliable public services and infrastructure for all.

0
Business Law
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights

By Hadeel Hashem

Decoding 'Greedflation', 'Debanked', and 'ChatGPT': New Financial Terms Reflect Economic and Technological Shifts

By BNN Correspondents

Fotoclassic: A Farewell to Paceville's Cherished Photography Shop After 25 Years

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's $7.8 Billion Loan Request

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage? ...
@Business · 36 mins
Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage? ...
heart comment 0
Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights

By Saboor Bayat

Bloomberg: A Global Hub for Business News and Insights
In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

In Defense of the Dollar: Debating the Future of U.S. Currency
The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Struggles

By Momen Zellmi

The Rise and Fall of the Berkshire Mall: A Mirror to Modern Retail Struggles
Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3

By Waqas Arain

Infrastructure Progress: Tender Process Set for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3
Latest Headlines
World News
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
11 seconds
Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
31 seconds
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
2 mins
Haruna Iddrisu Advocates for NDC Votes, Receives Chieftaincy Title
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
2 mins
Labour MP Jon Cruddas Questions Keir Starmer's Readiness for Power
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Nigerian First Lady and Vice President's Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers
3 mins
Debunking Myths: A Study on Misconceptions Among Cancer Patient Caregivers
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
6 mins
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
10 mins
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
11 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
15 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app