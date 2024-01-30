CRG Finalizes Minnesota's Largest Speculative Industrial Project: The Cubes at French Lake

CRG, a distinguished name in real estate development, has marked another milestone by completing The Cubes at French Lake, a colossal 1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Dayton, Minnesota. This state-of-the-art project represents the largest speculative industrial venture in the state's history and paves the way for the introduction of the first super-bulk distribution center in the region.

Revolutionizing Industrial Spaces

The Cubes at French Lake, crafted with an investment of $61.1 million in construction financing from the First National Bank of Omaha, is a testament to the evolving landscape of industrial spaces. The project, which has been on the anvil since 2022, features high-end specifications that set it apart from traditional industrial facilities. The cross-dock facility boasts 40-foot clear heights, an advanced ESFR sprinkler system, and a hundred grade-level dock doors, among other noteworthy elements. It also offers extensive parking for trailers and vehicles and includes a small but functional office space.

A Strategic Location

Strategically situated near Interstate 24, The Cubes at French Lake enjoys the advantage of being in close proximity to Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. This strategic location amplifies its appeal, providing easy accessibility and fostering synergies with other industrial entities in the vicinity.

Global commercial real estate services firm CBRE has assumed responsibility as the exclusive leasing agent for the facility. The leasing efforts are being spearheaded by Senior Vice Presidents Dan Swartz and James DePietro, along with Senior Associate Austin Lovin. Despite the Twin Cities region currently having a smaller industrial pipeline compared to other Midwestern markets, the addition of significant square footage by The Opus Group in last year's industrial developments across various Minneapolis locations underscores the region's growing industrial potential.