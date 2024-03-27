Creamy or Crunchy: Unveiling America's $2 Billion Peanut Butter Obsession

For most Americans, when it comes to peanut butter, only one question is paramount: creamy or crunchy? What most consumers don't know is how that choice is shaped by hundreds of years of development through technology, innovation, and marketing that allowed it to become a popular, if not favorite, snack in the U.S. The product, made famous for its unique taste, affordability, and adaptability, can be eaten by itself, spread on a sandwich, or even spooned into a dessert. Those factors and more have turned it into a $2 billion industry this past year, according to Circana, a Chicago-based research firm, in just spreadable peanut butter, which averages about $0.20 a serving.

Peanut Butter's Historical Journey

Peanut butter's longevity in the U.S. boils down to several factors but starts with advancements in technology in the early 1900s with hydrogenation that made transporting the spread possible. Experts believe farmers in the southern U.S. had been grinding peanuts into a paste in the 1800s for years before it reached widespread success. It was Peter Pan, originally known as E.K. Pond, that became the first brand to commercially develop peanut butter in 1920, sparking the way we eat peanut butter today. The brand, using a patent from Skippy creator Joseph Rosefield, was the first to use hydrogenation to ship off the spread and revolutionized the industry forever. Skippy followed soon after in 1933, and Jif in 1958. Skippy was the leading peanut butter brand in the U.S. until 1980, a title that now belongs to Jif.

The Market and Its Giants

Peanut butter holds a 90% household penetration rate, comparable to other grocery staples such as breakfast cereal, granola bars, soup, and sandwich bread, according to Matt Smith, VP of Equity Research at Stifel Financial Corp. Circana says the top three brands - the J.M. Smucker Co.'s Jif, the Hormel Foods Corp.'s Skippy, and Post Holdings' Peter Pan - account for two-thirds of the market share, with Jif at 39.4%, Skippy at 17%, and Peter Pan at 7%. Private label brands such as Costco's Kirkland and Target's Good & Gather, plus Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Kroger's own versions, make up 18% as of July 2023.

Future Growth and Expansions

The market share leader, Smucker's, reached $453.4 million in net sales in its consumer foods section, in its Q4 earnings, where Jif falls in, and holds another secret weapon: its Uncrustables brand, consisting of frozen pre-made PB&J's. Over the past 10 years, the brand went from $126 million in sales to over $600 million, and the company expects sales to reach $1 billion by 2026, said Smith. "The growth in Uncrustables has been so robust, and the brand has grown to the size that it is adding one percentage point to Smucker's overall sales growth," he added. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Smucker's consumer foods division, Rebecca Scheidler, says the brand has been showing double-digit growth for multiple years in a row, held back only by the capacity of the company's plants. "Our primary unlock for future growth is increased capacity," she said. "You'll see in 2019, we actually doubled our production footprint and capacity with the addition of a plant in Longmont, Colorado. And then we recently announced that we're building another third facility in McCalla, Alabama, which will double the size of Longmont," she said.

While Smucker's growth has been unparalleled, Hormel Foods also boosts million-dollar sales in its retail division, the category its peanut butter falls into. This creamy and crunchy debate, therefore, transcends mere preference, highlighting a significant segment of American culinary culture and its economy. As peanut butter continues to spread its influence across meals and snacks, the industry's trajectory points towards sustained growth and innovation, fueled by America's undying love for this versatile spread.