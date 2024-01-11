CREALOGIX AG Calls for Extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting Amidst Board Reshuffle

Swiss Fintech company, CREALOGIX AG, has scheduled an extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting for 31 January 2024 amidst significant boardroom changes. In a move that signals a strategic shift, a new slate of board members will be proposed, following the resignation of the existing board in compliance with a transaction agreement with VENCORA UK LIMITED.

Electing A New Board Of Directors

CREALOGIX has proposed a new cadre of board members, each bringing a wealth of experience in diverse fields like banking, IT, and law. The nominees include Dr. Felix Buschor, Michael Dufton, Nathan Partington, Ateet Patel, Hubert Ruedi, and Christoph Stettler. The existing board, including co-founders Bruno Richle and Richard Dratva, Jorg Zulauf, Ralph Mogicato, and Ruedi Nose, have willingly stepped down, expressing gratitude for their tenure and contributions to the company’s growth.

Implications Of The Shareholder’s Meeting

Beyond the boardroom reshuffle, the meeting will also address the question of CREALOGIX’s delisting from the SIX Swiss Exchange. This potential move is contingent upon the successful completion of a public tender offer. The outcomes of this extraordinary meeting could significantly alter the company’s future trajectory.

A Trailblazer In The Fintech Industry

Established in 1996 by co-founders Bruno Richle and Richard Dratva, CREALOGIX has carved a place for itself in the Fintech industry. Recognized for its innovative solutions for financial institutions, CREALOGIX has consistently delivered growth strategies across wealth management, retail banking, corporate banking, and public sector industries. As the company stands on the brink of significant changes, the industry watches with bated breath.

Details regarding the extraordinary Shareholder’s Meeting and the CVs of the board nominees are available on the CREALOGIX website.