Cranemere Appoints Global Brand Visionary Bernardo Hees as Operating Partner to Fuel Long-term Growth

Bernardo Hees Joins The Cranemere Group to Propel Consumer Sector Expansion

The Cranemere Group, a distinguished holding company focusing on long-term business partnerships, proudly announces the appointment of Bernardo Hees as an Operating Partner. Effective immediately, Hees brings a wealth of experience from his leadership roles at Avis Budget Group, Kraft Heinz, and Burger King, poised to steer Cranemere's consumer sector ventures towards enduring success.

Strategic Vision for Consumer Engagement

With a storied career managing globally recognized brands, Hees's expertise lies in his ability to drive consumer engagement and brand loyalty. His role at Cranemere will involve guiding the firm's operating companies, contributing to the board of select companies, and spearheading the identification and assessment of new investment opportunities. This strategic move underscores Cranemere's commitment to nurturing brands with a lasting consumer appeal.

Long-term Growth and Global Expansion

Cranemere CEO praised Hees for his remarkable track record and shared vision for building sustainable businesses. Hees's appointment is a testament to Cranemere's innovative approach to investment, offering a compelling alternative to traditional private equity or strategic sales. The firm's model of providing permanent capital, coupled with business-building expertise, positions it uniquely for global expansion and long-term growth.

A Unique Approach to Business Building

Cranemere's unique business model, which focuses on long-term investments and partnerships, stands out in the competitive landscape. Hees's extensive experience in the consumer sector will significantly enhance the firm's capacity to support its operating companies and explore new ventures. His role underscores Cranemere's dedication to investing in and growing businesses for generations, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global market.

As Bernardo Hees steps into his new role at The Cranemere Group, the industry watches with anticipation. His proven track record of leading major companies to success, combined with Cranemere's innovative investment approach, promises a dynamic future for the firm and its portfolio companies. The partnership between Hees and Cranemere is set to redefine the landscape of long-term investment, emphasizing enduring value over immediate gains.