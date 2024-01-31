Crane Worldwide Logistics Amplifies Irish Footprint with New Cork Facility

Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leading logistics company headquartered in Houston, Texas, is poised to broaden its footprint in Cork, Ireland. With an already firmly established presence in the Fota Retail & Business Park, the company is set to inaugurate a new logistics centre in the Harbour Gate Business Park, situated in Little Island. Designed in adherence to Nearly Zero Energy Building standards, the new centre underscores the company's commitment to minimal environmental impact.
Strategic Expansion to Boost Job Opportunities
The imminent logistics centre, boasting a sprawling 126,000 sq ft space, is strategically positioned with easy access to both the Cork Airport and the Port of Cork. The facility is nearing completion and is projected to be fully operational by March. Notably, Crane Worldwide Logistics anticipates that this expansion will generate thirty new jobs in the region by the end of 2024.
This expansion underscores the company's broader strategy in Ireland. In addition to the existing facility in Cork, Crane Worldwide Logistics operates centres in Dublin and Shannon, further cementing its robust presence across the country.
The Growth Trajectory of Crane Worldwide Logistics in Ireland
A spokesperson for Crane Worldwide Logistics underscored the company's growth trajectory in Ireland and the strategic significance of the new warehouse in Cork. The logistics centre, located near key transport links such as the Waterford N25 and Dublin M8 road network, is ideally positioned for clients seeking to expand in Ireland.
Cork: A Magnet for International Investors
The expansion of Crane Worldwide Logistics in Cork is a testament to the county's appeal to international investors. The logistics giant operates in over 30 countries, boasting more than 130 locations. The decision to expand in Cork, therefore, reflects the strategic importance of this region in the company's global operations. In anticipation of the facility's opening, the company has already begun recruiting for various positions in Cork.