Mark Evans Assumes Leadership at Armorum, Boosting Liebherr's Presence in Ireland

Mark Evans, a renowned figure in the crane industry with a career spanning nearly three decades, has recently made a pivotal move by joining Armorum, known to many as Liebherrtowercranes.ie, as its Managing Director. This transition marks a significant chapter in his professional journey, further invigorating Liebherr's foothold in the Irish market. Armorum, established in 1983 and owned by the O'Leary family, has been an official distributor for Liebherr tower cranes in Ireland since January, enhancing its operational capabilities with factory-trained engineers and new support vehicles for comprehensive technical backup.

From Kobelco to Armorum: Evans' Industry Evolution

Evans' illustrious career began in 1995 with Demag/Terex cranes in the UK, where he dedicated 12 years before venturing to Wolffkran Arabia as Managing Director. His journey saw him returning to the UK to re-associate with Terex Cranes as a regional sales manager, eventually leading him to Kobelco. After an 11-year tenure with Kobelco, Evans' move to Armorum as Managing Director is not just a new role but a continuation of his profound impact on the crane industry. Evans joins Armorum signifies a strategic shift, emphasizing his belief in Liebherr's global reputation for performance, durability, and reliability.

Strategic Implications for Liebherr and Armorum

Armorum's affiliation with Liebherr tower cranes, backed by Evans' vast experience, sets a promising trajectory for the company's growth and service excellence in Ireland. The synergy between Evans' expertise and Liebherr's innovative crane solutions foretells an era of enhanced customer satisfaction and expanded market reach. Moreover, the O’Leary family's ownership of Crane Hire Ltd complements Armorum's offerings, providing a holistic service encompassing transport, crane erection, commissioning, and ancillary equipment supply.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Crane Operations in Ireland

Evans' appointment heralds a robust future for Armorum and Liebherr in Ireland, promising to elevate the standards of crane operations and customer service. His vision to fortify Liebherr's market presence through quality products and exceptional service is poised to reshape the landscape of crane operations in the region. As the industry continues to evolve, Evans' role at Armorum will undoubtedly be instrumental in steering the company towards new heights of success and innovation.

This strategic move not only underscores the dynamism within the crane industry but also highlights the importance of leadership and experience in navigating market expansions and technological advancements. As Armorum embarks on this new chapter with Evans at the helm, the crane industry at large watches with anticipation for the next wave of developments set to emerge from Ireland's shores.