Crafting a Standout Resume: Insights from a Former Disney Recruiter

In the fast-paced world of recruitment, first impressions are often the last, and resumes bear the brunt. Simon Taylor, a former recruiter for Disney and the author of the upcoming leadership book, "Build Smart," shares his insights on crafting a resume that stands out amidst the deluge of applications recruiters face daily. Taylor's mantra: direct the recruiter's gaze to the most relevant information within their three to five-second review window.

Emphasizing the Essentials

Taylor underscores the importance of prioritizing key details in the resume, particularly recent job titles and duties that align with the role being applied for. These elements, he suggests, should be presented in a way that immediately catches the recruiter's eye. The sheer volume of applications often leaves recruiters with no choice but to skim through resumes, focusing on the most glaring information. By strategically placing the most vital details where they can be quickly spotted, applicants can significantly increase their chances of advancement in the recruitment process.

The Power of a Concise Summary

Apart from job titles and duties, Taylor advocates for the inclusion of a succinct summary at the top of the resume. This summary should bring to the forefront the applicant's most relevant job skills. Given the time constraints recruiters face, a well-crafted summary can serve as an efficient roadmap, leading them to the essential elements of an applicant's profile without the need to dig through the entire document. It's not about bombarding recruiters with information, but rather guiding them to what they need to see.

Quantifying Performance: The ROI Approach

Beyond job titles and skills, the article emphasizes the need to demonstrate the Return on Investment (ROI) an employer can expect from hiring the applicant. This can be achieved by highlighting quantifiable measures of performance, revenue and profit improvement, and cost containment. Adding numbers to each bullet point under job titles helps communicate this ROI more effectively. The numbers serve as tangible evidence of past successes, lending more weight to the claims made in the resume and potentially tipping the scales in the applicant's favor.