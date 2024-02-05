Coveo's Q3 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Exceed Expectations

Coveo, a frontrunner in enterprise AI platforms, unveiled its financial results for Q3 of fiscal 2024, which culminated on December 31, 2023. The company's report surpassed expectations, with a SaaS Subscription Revenue of $29.9 million, significantly outstripping previous forecasts. This figure marks a 13% hike from the preceding year, and total revenue mounted to $31.8 million, marking an 11% surge year-over-year.

Operating Loss and Adjusted Operating Loss

Moreover, Coveo reported a 40% year-over-year decrement in operating loss. This figure was mirrored in the company's Adjusted Operating Loss, which also outperformed guidance. These figures provide a clear indication of Coveo's robust performance and financial health.

Interest in Coveo Relevance Generative Answering Feature

Of note, the company's Coveo Relevance Generative Answering feature has sparked considerable interest in its nascent stages, with customers showing a strong early demand. As of December 31, 2023, the company's net expansion rate was 105, and it has inked agreements with prominent customers like SAP Concur and Blackbaud.

Coveo's Financial Outlook and Future Prospects

Coveo's financial forecast for the entire fiscal year has been upgraded, with optimistic expectations for SaaS Subscription Revenue, Total Revenue, and Adjusted Operating Loss. The company's cash outflows used in operating activities for the initial nine months of fiscal 2024 amounted to $0.4 million. The company is on a clear trajectory towards positive operating cash flow in fiscal 2025. These projections are forward-looking and premised on multiple assumptions, meaning actual results may deviate.

Coveo uses Non-IFRS measures and ratios to yield additional insights into its operating prowess. These have been reconciled with IFRS measures in the company's financial tables. The company tracks critical performance indicators like SaaS Subscription Revenue and Net Expansion Rate to gauge its business performance. The company intends to host a conference call where it will delve into these financial results and provide guidance on operational metrics and forward-looking statements. This will include expectations for achieving positive operating cash flow and the performance of its Coveo Relevance Generative Answering feature.