Business

Court Upholds Blake Broadcasting’s Breach of Warranty Counterclaim Against Video Elephant


By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:50 pm EST
Blake Broadcasting LLC, a renowned media company, recently emerged victorious in a breach of warranty counterclaim against Video Elephant Ltd. This ruling, delivered by a federal court in New York, has sparked critical conversations on content rights and their implications in the media landscape.

Unraveling the Breach of Contract Case

The legal tussle began when Blake filed a counterclaim against Video Elephant, accusing the latter of breaching a contractual warranty regarding ownership rights of licensed content. Video Elephant, in the initial agreement, had granted Blake a sublicense to use a variety of content, maintaining that a third party, not Video Elephant, was the sole owner of all rights to the said content. The only exceptions were certain logos and trademarks owned by Blake.

Verification Efforts and Subsequent Dispute

Despite their extensive efforts, which included consulting rights databases and reaching out to industry contacts, Blake was unable to verify the claimed ownership of the third party. This inability to confirm ownership rights led Blake to argue that they were prevented from using the content, causing them substantial damages. As a result, Blake filed a counterclaim for breach of warranty against Video Elephant.

Court’s Decision on the Matter

Video Elephant attempted to dismiss the counterclaim, alleging that Blake had not provided sufficient proof of the warranty’s breach. However, the court denied Video Elephant’s motion to dismiss, citing the plausibility of Blake’s allegations. The court emphasized that Blake had demonstrated reliance on the warranty, which was fundamental to the agreement, and the lack of assurances from Video Elephant had led to Blake’s inability to use the content and the risk of potential infringement liability.

In conclusion, this case underscores the importance of definitive ownership rights in media content licensing. It serves as a stark reminder to all parties involved in similar agreements to ensure clarity and transparency, thereby avoiding potential legal pitfalls.

Business Law


Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

