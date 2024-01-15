Court Orders Removal of Leaked Tesla Documents Amidst Technical Failure Allegations

In a recent development, a resident of the Mid North Coast has been ordered by the Federal Court to expunge leaked Tesla documents from the digital space. The documents, initially exposed by a former Tesla service technician, and subsequently published by German newspaper Handelsblatt in May 2023, encompassed a staggering 100 gigabytes of data – a treasure trove of technical reports, customer complaints, repair records, and meeting notes.

Unearthing the Leaked Data

The leaked files provided a startling insight into the inner workings of Tesla. Over 2400 customer complaints focused on the unnerving phenomenon of unintended vehicle acceleration, while 1500 reports highlighted issues with the braking system. But perhaps the most alarming detail in the data leak was the revelation of more than 3000 cases that pointed towards faulty driver-assist technologies. This included over 1000 instances of vehicular crashes, casting a dark shadow over Tesla’s safety record.

Tesla’s Legal Actions

Not surprisingly, Tesla has sprung into action, initiating legal proceedings against the whistleblower not just in Australia, but also in Norway and the U.S. The man at the heart of the Federal Court order is no stranger to controversy, with a documented history of conflict with Tesla. This includes lodging false complaints and creating an online album of alleged Tesla vehicle suspension failures.

Controversy Surrounding Tesla’s Response

Tesla’s response to the suspension failures has been met with widespread criticism. A report by Reuters suggested the company had knowledge of these issues but chose to attribute the problem to driver misuse. Tesla, however, has strongly refuted these claims, dismissing the Reuters’ article as misleading. As the dust settles over this latest controversy, one thing is clear: Tesla’s battle with leaks, whistleblowers, and alleged technical failures is far from over.