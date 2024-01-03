en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Court Dismisses Vitamin Energy’s False Advertising Claims; Disbarred Lawyer to Face Trial

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Court Dismisses Vitamin Energy’s False Advertising Claims; Disbarred Lawyer to Face Trial

In an imperative ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan has dismissed the false advertising claims lodged by Vitamin Energy, Inc. against Innovation Ventures, LLC, the producers of the renowned 5-HOUR ENERGY energy shots. This decision follows an intense dispute that began with a trademark infringement lawsuit by Innovation Ventures, which took exception to Vitamin Energy’s use of similar terminology, notable among which was ‘7 HOURS of ENERGY.’

Dispute Unfolds

The conflict between the two companies took a sharp turn when Vitamin Energy retaliated by accusing Innovation Ventures of false advertising. The point of contention was the use of the 5-HOUR ENERGY trademark and the assertion that the product could rapidly restore energy levels to 100%. However, the court found that while Vitamin Energy could claim jurisdiction over some of the advertisements that were still running, it fell short of demonstrating a direct causality link between the alleged false advertising and any damage to Vitamin Energy.

Court’s Verdict

As a result of this shortcoming, the court dismissed Vitamin Energy’s false advertising claims for failing to substantiate a proper claim. Following this, Vitamin Energy’s subsequent motion to amend the claim was also denied by the court. This denial was on the grounds of futility, with the court stating that the proposed amendments did not rectify the deficiencies that the court had identified.

Case Citation

The case is referred to as Int’l IP Holdings, LCC v. Vitamin Energy, Inc., Case No. 19-11716, and the decision was officially documented on October 4, 2023.

In a separate but equally significant development, a federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled that disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi is competent to face trial. Girardi, 84, stands charged with allegedly embezzling over $18 million in funds that belonged to the clients of his law firm, Girardi Keese.

Accusations and Developments

Girardi, who has pleaded not guilty, has also been accused of suffering from dementia. However, despite these accusations, Girardi’s legal and personal affairs are currently being managed by his brother, Robert, who is a dentist by profession. The initial accusations against Girardi surfaced in December 2020, when he was accused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement funds from the families of the victims of the 2018 Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. As of now, no trial date for Girardi has been set.

0
Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028

By BNN Correspondents

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth in India and Southwest Asia

By Rafia Tasleem

Katoro Gold PLC Reports Financial Dispute with JV Partner LVG

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Future of Retail Trading in the EU: Insights from the Finance Magnates London Summit 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Florida Legislators Respond to Rising Cashless Transactions ...
@Business · 1 min
Florida Legislators Respond to Rising Cashless Transactions ...
heart comment 0
Moonpig Group plc to Release Trading Update Amid Bullish Market Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Moonpig Group plc to Release Trading Update Amid Bullish Market Outlook
Significant Surge in Port Operations Marks New Records

By Momen Zellmi

Significant Surge in Port Operations Marks New Records
California Water Service Group Expands Operations in Hawaii and New Mexico

By BNN Correspondents

California Water Service Group Expands Operations in Hawaii and New Mexico
Vestas Sells 656 MW Wind Portfolio to PLT Energia in Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Vestas Sells 656 MW Wind Portfolio to PLT Energia in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
8 seconds
Bellarmine Knights vs Austin Peay Governors: A Battle of Wills in First Conference Play Encounter
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
36 seconds
80-Bed Hospital Inaugurated in Imota: A Testament to Government's Commitment to Health and SDGs
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
1 min
Roadrunners Vs. Rainbow Warriors: A Crucial Big West Conference Game
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
2 mins
Liverpool's Masterclass: Record-breaking 7.26 xG Delivers Dominating Victory over Newcastle
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
2 mins
Trump's Rhetoric: Echoes of Historical Fascism and America's Response
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
5 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
6 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
6 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
12 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app