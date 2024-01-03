Court Dismisses Vitamin Energy’s False Advertising Claims; Disbarred Lawyer to Face Trial

In an imperative ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan has dismissed the false advertising claims lodged by Vitamin Energy, Inc. against Innovation Ventures, LLC, the producers of the renowned 5-HOUR ENERGY energy shots. This decision follows an intense dispute that began with a trademark infringement lawsuit by Innovation Ventures, which took exception to Vitamin Energy’s use of similar terminology, notable among which was ‘7 HOURS of ENERGY.’

Dispute Unfolds

The conflict between the two companies took a sharp turn when Vitamin Energy retaliated by accusing Innovation Ventures of false advertising. The point of contention was the use of the 5-HOUR ENERGY trademark and the assertion that the product could rapidly restore energy levels to 100%. However, the court found that while Vitamin Energy could claim jurisdiction over some of the advertisements that were still running, it fell short of demonstrating a direct causality link between the alleged false advertising and any damage to Vitamin Energy.

Court’s Verdict

As a result of this shortcoming, the court dismissed Vitamin Energy’s false advertising claims for failing to substantiate a proper claim. Following this, Vitamin Energy’s subsequent motion to amend the claim was also denied by the court. This denial was on the grounds of futility, with the court stating that the proposed amendments did not rectify the deficiencies that the court had identified.

Case Citation

The case is referred to as Int’l IP Holdings, LCC v. Vitamin Energy, Inc., Case No. 19-11716, and the decision was officially documented on October 4, 2023.

In a separate but equally significant development, a federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled that disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi is competent to face trial. Girardi, 84, stands charged with allegedly embezzling over $18 million in funds that belonged to the clients of his law firm, Girardi Keese.

Accusations and Developments

Girardi, who has pleaded not guilty, has also been accused of suffering from dementia. However, despite these accusations, Girardi’s legal and personal affairs are currently being managed by his brother, Robert, who is a dentist by profession. The initial accusations against Girardi surfaced in December 2020, when he was accused of stealing millions of dollars in settlement funds from the families of the victims of the 2018 Boeing 737 MAX Lion Air Flight 610 crash in Indonesia. As of now, no trial date for Girardi has been set.