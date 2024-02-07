Costco Considers Opening New Store in Warwick, Rhode Island

In a recent development, Costco Wholesale Club is contemplating setting up a new branch in Warwick, Rhode Island. This comes on the heels of the company's withdrawal of zoning and permit applications for a proposed site in Cranston. The President of Warwick City Council, Steve McAllister, has extended the olive branch to Costco representatives, inviting them to survey the city and explore potential opportunities.

Warwick City Welcomes Costco

Costco officials are scheduled to hold a meeting with Warwick city officials in the coming week. McAllister has offered to spearhead a meeting encompassing the mayor, city council, and other state leaders. The main objective of this gathering is to discuss possibilities and address any concerns or queries from Costco. This move signifies Warwick's avid interest in hosting a Costco outlet.

Costco's Failed Attempt in Cranston

This news surfaces after Costco's initial plans to establish its first Rhode Island location in Cranston fell through. Despite the setback, the Mayor of Cranston, Ken Hopkins, acknowledged Warwick's interest in hosting Costco. He described Warwick as a 'fine city' and recognized the allure communities hold to attract a company of Costco's magnitude.

Costco's Impact on Warwick

A potential Costco establishment in Warwick could bring about significant economic benefits to the city. It could stimulate job creation, increase tax revenues, and boost overall economic growth. The city council and community members are eagerly anticipating the decision from Costco, hoping for a positive outcome that would elevate Warwick's economic landscape.