Corps Monitoring Elevates Leadership Team, Appointing Mounsey and Promoting Doolan in Strategic Shift

In a strategic move designed to bolster its leadership and enhance service delivery, Corps Monitoring, a prestigious division of Corps Security, has announced significant changes to its leadership structure. Andy Mounsey steps into the role of Monitoring Technical Director, while Ross Doolan celebrates a well-deserved promotion to Monitoring Control Room Manager. These appointments underscore Corps Monitoring's commitment to leadership excellence and its relentless pursuit of improvement, with a clear focus on delivering unparalleled service to its clients.

Advertisment

A New Vision for Technical Excellence

Andy Mounsey brings to the table an impressive 18 years of experience in the security industry, including a notable 14-year tenure as Operations Manager at Orbis Protect. At the helm of overseeing Alarm Receiving Centres (ARC) and pioneering the integration of cutting-edge technologies, Mounsey is poised to propel the NSI Gold Cat II accredited Corps Monitoring Centre (CMC) near Glasgow Airport into a new era. His ambition is to explore innovative technologies and avenues for growth, aiming to maximize the potential of the Centre and set new benchmarks in the industry. Mounsey's extensive experience and forward-thinking approach are expected to drive significant advancements in Corps Monitoring's technical capabilities and service offerings.

Leadership Rooted in Familiarity and Excellence

Advertisment

Ross Doolan's promotion to Monitoring Control Room Manager marks a significant milestone in his nearly six-year journey with Corps Monitoring. Having progressed from a role as a CCTV Operator to leading the Monitoring Control Room, Doolan's story is one of dedication and exceptional growth. He takes pride in spearheading a team that he describes as familial, emphasizing the importance of building strong relationships with colleagues and clients alike. Doolan believes that these relationships are key to delivering high-quality services and maintaining the company's commitment to client satisfaction. His leadership style, rooted in familiarity and a deep understanding of the company's ethos, promises to foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement within the Monitoring Control Room.

A Commitment to Comprehensive Monitoring Services

Corps Monitoring, recognized as a certified Social Enterprise, offers a wide array of monitoring services, including CCTV, fire and alarm monitoring, personal protection, and key-holding. Operating 24-7-365 from its state-of-the-art Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC), the company is dedicated to delivering critical services to the highest standards. With a strong team ethos and a focus on client satisfaction, Corps Monitoring is poised to continue its legacy of excellence under the new leadership of Mounsey and Doolan. The company's dedication to fostering a strong team ethos and focusing on client satisfaction remains at the forefront of its operations, setting a precedent for the industry.

In conclusion, the strategic appointments of Andy Mounsey and Ross Doolan at Corps Monitoring signal a new chapter in the company's pursuit of excellence and innovation. Their combined expertise and leadership are expected to steer Corps Monitoring toward new heights, enhancing its service delivery and reinforcing its position as a leader in the security industry.