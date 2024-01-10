en English
Business

Corporations Shun ‘ESG’ Amid Intensifying Backlash

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Corporations Shun ‘ESG’ Amid Intensifying Backlash

Corporations are actively shunning the acronym ‘ESG’—representing Environmental, Social, and Governance measures—in a strategic move that mirrors the intensifying backlash from investors, legal entities, and political forces. This shift in corporate language and behavior signals a significant resistance against the once lauded ESG initiatives, which were emblematic of corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices.

The ESG Backlash: A Reaction to Investor Discontent and Legal Threats

Many business leaders are now consciously circumventing the term ‘ESG’ due to growing investor dissatisfaction, escalating political pressure, and looming legal threats. Reports and committees are undergoing rebranding, and executives are being advised on alternative ways to articulate their sustainability endeavors. This trend offers a nuanced reflection of the tumultuous debate surrounding ESG efforts, which have been criticized for their influence on business operations and have become a point of discord among investors, politicians, and legal authorities.

From Popularity to Contention: The Fall of ESG

The acronym ESG, which once stood as a beacon for corporate responsibility, has witnessed a swift decline in popularity. CEOs are increasingly reluctant to reference it during earnings calls, and ESG funds have seen a dip in interest. This change in corporate comportment signifies a critical backlash against sustainability within the business realm. In particular, sustainable U.S. equity funds following ESG criteria underperformed for the second consecutive year, further fueling the pushback.

Companies Under Scrutiny: The Repercussions of Misleading ESG Claims

High-profile companies like Tesla have been expelled from ESG indices over safety concerns, while financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and BNY Mellon have come under regulatory scrutiny for deceptive claims about their ESG initiatives. Despite these developments, the market forces driving ESG remain potent, and sustainability continues to be a priority for consumers, employees, and investors. Nevertheless, the backlash against ESG underscores the need for the industry to refocus its resources on harnessing ESG insights for return generation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

