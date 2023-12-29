en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Corporate Bookings: A New Trend Inflating Box Office Numbers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST
Corporate Bookings: A New Trend Inflating Box Office Numbers

The film industry is experiencing a new trend – corporate bookings inflating box office numbers. It’s a practice seeing companies buying movie tickets in bulk for promotional events, employee rewards, or client entertainment, which significantly boosts a film’s revenue in its opening weekend. However, it sparks questions about the authenticity of box office success.

Corporate Bookings and Box Office Numbers

Recent case in point, the film Salaar: Part One Ceasefire, featuring stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in its opening week. Yet, it was not immune to allegations of inflated box office numbers.

Despite the controversy, the movie’s box office performance marked a significant milestone in its first week of release, solidifying its impact. However, such corporate bookings might not be an accurate reflection of the film’s popularity among the general public. It’s a trend that also showcases the evolving marketing strategies and the growing role of corporate partnerships in the film industry.

Implications of the New Trend

While this practice might give films an impressive opening, it could mislead the public and investors about the true demand for a film, potentially skewing perceptions of its success. On the surface, these numbers seem impressive, yet they might not reflect the actual demand or popularity of the movie.

Future of the Film Industry

As the film industry continues to evolve, these practices are likely to become more common, raising questions about the transparency of box office numbers and the true measure of a film’s success. It’s a topic that needs further exploration and discussion in the industry. While it might be a successful marketing strategy, the implications for the authenticity of box office numbers and the possible misdirection of public perception are issues that need addressing.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Boosting Productivity in 2024: A Guide to the Best Apps for Efficiency

By Salman Khan

Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims ...
@Business · 59 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims ...
heart comment 0
2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value
India’s Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU’s New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission
CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
4 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
5 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
5 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
6 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
8 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
11 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
12 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
14 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
14 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
45 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
45 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app