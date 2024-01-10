Cornish Gems Earns B Corp Certification, First in Cornwall

In a notable achievement, Cornish Gems, a premier holiday home company based in Truro, Cornwall, has been recognized with B Corp certification, a first for any company in the region. The B Corp certification is a globally recognized seal of approval that acknowledges firms dedicated to maintaining high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Excelling in Environmental Efforts

During the rigorous certification process, Cornish Gems outperformed in all areas of evaluation, particularly in its environmental initiatives. The company received a praiseworthy score of 25.8, a significant leap compared to the average score of 8.7 in the accommodation sector. This extraordinary feat is indicative of Cornish Gems’ commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Surpassing the Average in Community and Governance

In addition to environmental efforts, Cornish Gems also performed exceptionally in the areas of Community and Governance, scoring above the industry average. This commendable performance further emphasizes the company’s dedication to holding itself accountable and maintaining transparency in its operations.

Forging a Path for Positive Change

The B Corp certification stands as a testament to Cornish Gems’ unwavering dedication to being a force for positive change. The company has seamlessly integrated environmental considerations and overall wellbeing into the backbone of their business operations. Emma Fashokun, the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Manager, and co-owner Nadia Macer-Wright have expressed their pride in joining the global B Corp community, committing to continuous improvement and contributing to solutions for climate change and community challenges.

The achievement of Cornish Gems shines a light on the viability and benefits of adopting a triple bottom line approach, focusing not only on profits but also on the planet and people. The company’s certification cements their position as a responsible and forward-thinking leader within the Cornish travel and leisure sector, setting a benchmark for others to follow.