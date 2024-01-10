en English
Cornish Gems Earns B Corp Certification, First in Cornwall

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Cornish Gems Earns B Corp Certification, First in Cornwall

In a notable achievement, Cornish Gems, a premier holiday home company based in Truro, Cornwall, has been recognized with B Corp certification, a first for any company in the region. The B Corp certification is a globally recognized seal of approval that acknowledges firms dedicated to maintaining high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Excelling in Environmental Efforts

During the rigorous certification process, Cornish Gems outperformed in all areas of evaluation, particularly in its environmental initiatives. The company received a praiseworthy score of 25.8, a significant leap compared to the average score of 8.7 in the accommodation sector. This extraordinary feat is indicative of Cornish Gems’ commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Surpassing the Average in Community and Governance

In addition to environmental efforts, Cornish Gems also performed exceptionally in the areas of Community and Governance, scoring above the industry average. This commendable performance further emphasizes the company’s dedication to holding itself accountable and maintaining transparency in its operations.

Forging a Path for Positive Change

The B Corp certification stands as a testament to Cornish Gems’ unwavering dedication to being a force for positive change. The company has seamlessly integrated environmental considerations and overall wellbeing into the backbone of their business operations. Emma Fashokun, the Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Manager, and co-owner Nadia Macer-Wright have expressed their pride in joining the global B Corp community, committing to continuous improvement and contributing to solutions for climate change and community challenges.

The achievement of Cornish Gems shines a light on the viability and benefits of adopting a triple bottom line approach, focusing not only on profits but also on the planet and people. The company’s certification cements their position as a responsible and forward-thinking leader within the Cornish travel and leisure sector, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

Business Social Issues
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

