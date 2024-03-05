Cornell Tech Hosts Summit to Equip General Counsel for Future Challenges, June 2024

As businesses navigate an ever-evolving landscape, the role of in-house attorneys and corporate leaders has never been more critical. With technology advancing at a breakneck speed and regulatory environments shifting, 45 percent of chief executives voice concerns that their enterprises might not withstand the next decade unless substantial adaptations are made. Cornell Law School and Cornell Tech are addressing this pressing issue by organizing the General Counsel Summit on June 20 and 21, 2024, at Cornell Tech in New York City, aiming to arm these key players with the necessary tools to steer their organizations through these turbulent times.

Advertisment

Summit Highlights and Faculty Insights

The summit, under the guidance of LizAnn Eisen, faculty director and acting professor at Cornell Law School and Cornell Tech, promises an immersive experience. Eisen emphasizes the importance of legal practitioners being at the forefront of business transformation. Through a mix of online and in-person presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, participants will delve into topics such as corporate governance, intellectual property, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, sustainability, and ethics. Esteemed speakers like Charles Whitehead, C. Allen Parker, and René Paula, among others, will share their expertise, ensuring attendees leave with a comprehensive understanding of the modern corporate legal landscape.

Networking and Professional Development Opportunities

Advertisment

One of the summit's unique features is its focus on networking, facilitated by its intimate setting capped at 50 professionals. This structure fosters meaningful one-on-one interactions, allowing attendees to exchange best practices and strategic insights. Beyond knowledge sharing, the summit offers a pathway to professional advancement. Participants who complete the program will earn the General Counsel Summit: Strategic Leadership Certificate from Cornell Tech, alongside CLE credit and 25 Professional Development Hours, marking a significant milestone in their professional journey.

Registration and Further Information

For those interested in future-proofing their careers and organizations, registration for the summit is open until June 10, with early bird pricing available for a limited time. This event not only represents an opportunity to gain cutting-edge knowledge and skills but also to join a network of forward-thinking leaders poised to navigate the complexities of the modern business environment. More details about the summit and registration information can be found online.

The General Counsel Summit at Cornell Tech is more than just an educational event; it's a clarion call for in-house counsel and corporate leaders to evolve, adapt, and lead in an era of unprecedented change. As businesses face the dual challenges of technological innovation and shifting regulatory landscapes, the insights and connections forged during this summit could well be the difference between thriving and merely surviving in the next decade. Let the discussions and learnings from these two days serve as a beacon for those navigating the complex interplay of strategy, innovation, and law in their quest for ethical and sustainable progress.