en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Corinne Hancock Scott on Embracing Chaos in Business

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:01 am EST
Corinne Hancock Scott on Embracing Chaos in Business

In a recent episode of The Small Business Show, cultural anthropologist and seasoned entrepreneur, Corinne Hancock Scott, divulged her novel approach to managing chaos in business. With an expansive career in conflict resolution and crisis management, Scott’s wisdom stems from years of operating in some of the most tumultuous environments around the globe.

Understanding the Nature of Chaos

Scott began by addressing a common misconception: that chaos equates to mere busyness. Instead, she explained, chaos refers to states of confusion or disorder devoid of clear organization. According to her, the way entrepreneurs respond to unexpected events significantly shapes their experience of chaos. By adopting a positive perspective towards chaos, they can navigate it more effectively.

Crisis Vs. Chaos: Knowing the Difference

Scott further highlighted a crucial distinction between a crisis and chaos. A crisis, she clarified, necessitates immediate action, whereas chaos is characterized by ongoing confusion and disorder. This understanding can help entrepreneurs develop more effective strategies for dealing with each scenario.

Reframing Chaos: An Opportunity for Growth

Offering practical advice to small businesses, Scott urged leaders to reframe chaos as an opportunity for growth and resilience. Her strategy involves acknowledging situations that are beyond control, assessing emotional reactions, and understanding default responses. Scott encapsulates these as the ‘ABCs’: Avoidance, Blame, and Complaints. By recognizing these unproductive reactions, entrepreneurs can transcend them and prepare to be ‘chaos ready.’ She warns against pursuing an unattainable goal of being ‘chaos proof.’

0
Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
54 seconds ago
Tether's Budtender Appreciation Week 2024: Honouring the Pivotal Role of Budtenders in the Cannabis Industry
Tether, an influential entity in the Canadian cannabis market, is all set to host its third annual Budtender Appreciation Week (B-Week) from March 25 to March 31, 2024. The event is designed to honour the pivotal role of Budtenders in the burgeoning cannabis industry. It serves as a fruitful avenue for networking, education, and community-building,
Tether's Budtender Appreciation Week 2024: Honouring the Pivotal Role of Budtenders in the Cannabis Industry
Houston Landing Turmoil: A Red Flag for Nonprofit Journalism?
6 mins ago
Houston Landing Turmoil: A Red Flag for Nonprofit Journalism?
Alabama's High-Stakes Gamble: Gaming Expansion and State Lottery on the Table
7 mins ago
Alabama's High-Stakes Gamble: Gaming Expansion and State Lottery on the Table
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
5 mins ago
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
5 mins ago
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
Delays and Financial Intricacies Shape West Bromwich Albion's Takeover Saga
5 mins ago
Delays and Financial Intricacies Shape West Bromwich Albion's Takeover Saga
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
2 mins
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
2 mins
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
3 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
4 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
5 mins
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
5 mins
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
5 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
6 mins
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
6 mins
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app