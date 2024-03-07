CoreSite Enhances Digital Infrastructure: A Strategic Approach with Channel Partners

Amidst rapidly changing digital landscapes, CoreSite, a subsidiary of American Tower (NYSE: AMT), strengthens its commitment to empowering businesses through enriched hybrid IT solutions. This initiative is bolstered by CoreSite's collaboration with a vast network of channel partners, encompassing technology advisors, cloud partners, and solution providers, aimed at offering custom, future-ready IT deployments.

Strategic Partnerships for Digital Evolution

CoreSite's approach to solving complex digital infrastructure needs involves a close-knit collaboration with channel partners. According to Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer of CoreSite, this synergy focuses on customer excellence and building solutions that address pressing business challenges. The aim is to make businesses flexible and future-facing, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the ongoing digital transformation. CoreSite's interconnected data centers serve as the backbone for these solutions, facilitating direct cloud onramps and optimized operations for an enhanced customer experience.

Empowering Businesses in a Digital Era

The partnership between CoreSite and its channel partners does more than just address immediate infrastructure needs; it opens up avenues for dynamic scaling and leveraging data for a competitive edge. With over 20 years of experience, CoreSite has established itself as a trusted partner in the IT ecosystem, offering a native digital supply chain that empowers enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to future-proof their digital business. The emphasis on holistic solutions and customer-centric strategies underscores CoreSite's role in accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: The Future of IT Infrastructure

The collaboration between CoreSite and its extensive network of partners is not just about meeting current demands but also about anticipating the future of digital businesses. As companies continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the need for adaptable and resilient IT infrastructure becomes paramount. CoreSite's commitment to operational excellence and its forward-looking approach positions it as a pivotal player in the evolution of digital infrastructure, promising a future where businesses can thrive in an increasingly digital world.