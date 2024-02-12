Core Homes Honored as Builder of the Year by Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga

In a night of celebration and recognition, the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga (HBAGC) honored Core Homes as the Builder of the Year at their Annual Membership and Installation Dinner. The event, held on February 2, was attended by over 200 people at The Construction Career Center in Chattanooga.

A Night of Triumph and Community

The atmosphere at The Construction Career Center buzzed with excitement as members of the HBAGC gathered to celebrate their achievements and welcome the newly installed executive committee and board of directors. The dinner served as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the home building community in Greater Chattanooga.

Among the evening's highlights, Core Homes stood out as the pinnacle of excellence, receiving the coveted Builder of the Year award. Their commitment to the community, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the home building industry shone brightly, earning them this prestigious recognition.

Core Homes: Building a Legacy

Core Homes' mission is to create exceptional homes and communities while fostering trusted relationships. Their dedication to this mission has led to a well-deserved reputation for delivering high-quality homes that families can cherish for generations.

Beyond their commitment to craftsmanship, Core Homes has shown an unwavering dedication to giving back to the community. They have forged a strong partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supporting its mission to advance cures and treatments for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: A Beacon of Hope

St. Jude's mission resonates deeply with Core Homes, as they share a common goal: to create a brighter future for families. By supporting St. Jude, Core Homes is helping to ensure that no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay.

St. Jude's groundbreaking research and treatments have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in pediatric medicine. Their discoveries are shared globally, impacting countless lives and providing hope to families facing unimaginable challenges.

In recognizing Core Homes as the Builder of the Year, the HBAGC acknowledged not only their commitment to excellence in home building but also their dedication to making a difference in the lives of those in need. Through their partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Core Homes is helping to build a better future for us all.

The 57th Tri-State Home Show, held at the Chattanooga Convention Center, further showcased the home building industry's commitment to innovation and growth. With over 200 booths displaying products and services for home construction and renovations, the event offered expert advice and inspiration for remodeling projects and new home designs.

As the home building industry in Greater Chattanooga continues to thrive, it is the dedication and passion of companies like Core Homes that serve as the foundation for progress. By combining exceptional craftsmanship, community involvement, and a commitment to making a difference, Core Homes has set a new standard for what it means to be a builder in today's world.

With the 2024 executive committee and board of directors now installed, the HBAGC looks forward to another year of growth, collaboration, and service to the community. Core Homes' recognition as the Builder of the Year serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that one company can make when they prioritize excellence, integrity, and compassion.