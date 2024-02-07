Cooperative Sector Leaders Confer with Lt. Governor on Agricultural Initiatives

Leaders from the cooperative sector, including Dileep Sanghani, Chairman of IFFCO, GUJCOMASOL, and the National Cooperative Union of India, recently convened with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. The meeting had a laser focus on several initiatives aimed at boosting the performance of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and bolstering their integration with national federations.

Digitization and Transformation of PACS

The Indian government has sanctioned a project with a financial outlay of ₹2,516 Crore to enhance the functionality of PACS. The initiative seeks to digitize 63,000 operational PACS, and implement a Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS) at the PACS level. It is also set to morph PACS into Common Service Centres (CSCs) capable of delivering over 300 e-services at the village level across the nation.

Capitalizing on Retired Army Personnel Knowledge for HADP

Besides the upgrade of PACS, the meeting also steered discussions towards the possibility of leveraging the knowledge and skills of retired army personnel within the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). The idea is to utilize their expertise to further enhance the agricultural landscape.

Creating New Farmer Producers Organisations and Co-operative Societies

Another topic of discussion during the meeting was the creation of new Farmers Producers Organisations and Co-operative Societies. These new entities are envisioned to invigorate the tourism industry, providing a new avenue for rural development.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha acknowledged the pivotal contributions of the cooperative sector stakeholders in fortifying the sector's strength. He assured that the Union Territory Administration would rally behind the cooperative movement to accelerate the prosperity of farmers and rural communities.