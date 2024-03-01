Cook & Boardman Expands Reach with Lanmor Services Acquisition, Bolstering Integrated Security Offerings

The commercial entry and security solutions sector witnessed a significant development as The Cook & Boardman Group LLC announced the acquisition of Lanmor Services Inc. and its Nevada counterpart. This strategic move not only broadens Cook & Boardman's geographical footprint but also enhances its portfolio of integrated security solutions, marking a pivotal moment in the industry's landscape.

Founded in 2000, Lanmor Services has carved a niche in the market with its comprehensive range of commercial access solutions, including electronic access control, automatic operators, and security systems. Serving key states such as Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico, Lanmor has built a reputation for excellence and customer loyalty. The acquisition by Cook & Boardman, a distributor with a robust national presence, is set to leverage Lanmor's regional strengths and expertise, promising an enriched service offering to clients across the United States.

Cook & Boardman's CEO, David Eisner, expressed enthusiasm over the acquisition, highlighting Lanmor's alignment with their commitment to providing comprehensive opening solutions. Kip Cunningham, President of Lanmor, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the synergy between the two companies' dedication to high-quality service and project management. This merger is expected to fortify Cook & Boardman's standing as one of the nation's fastest-growing providers of integrated security solutions, further bolstered by Platinum Equity's majority interest acquisition in 2023.

The integration of Lanmor into the Cook & Boardman family marks the company's second acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership, signaling a strategic push towards dominating the non-residential and multi-family market sectors, including commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality. With over 70 locations across 23 states and a comprehensive ecommerce portal, Cook & Boardman is poised for unprecedented growth, setting new standards in the integrated security solutions market.

As Cook & Boardman continues to expand its footprint and service offerings, the acquisition of Lanmor Services represents a strategic milestone in its journey towards becoming the leading provider of integrated security solutions in the United States. The collaboration between these two industry powerhouses is set to create unparalleled value for customers, offering state-of-the-art security solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.