Convergint Technologies Appoints Ann Fandozzi as New CEO to Drive Growth in Systems Integration

In a strategic move that signals its resolve to maintain its position as a global leader in service-based systems integration, Convergint Technologies Ltd announces the appointment of Ann Fandozzi as its new CEO, effective today, February 14, 2024. Fandozzi's mandate is clear: to spearhead the company's next phase of growth in the burgeoning markets of electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems.

A Seamless Transition

The outgoing CEO, Ken Lochiatto, who has been at the helm for a decade, will continue to serve on the Board of Managers and support the transition. During his tenure, Lochiatto successfully expanded Convergint's global footprint to over 10,000 colleagues across more than 220 locations and grew the company to an impressive $2.5B in size.

Lochiatto expressed his confidence in Fandozzi's appointment: "Ann brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. I am confident that under her leadership, Convergint will continue to thrive and deliver world-class service to our clients."

A Seasoned Leader Takes the Helm

Fandozzi is no stranger to leadership roles, having previously served as CEO of RB Global, Abra Auto Body & Glass, and vRide. Her extensive experience in managing complex operations and delivering results makes her an ideal candidate to lead Convergint's next phase of growth.

"I am honored and excited to join the Convergint team. The company's commitment to service excellence and innovation is inspiring, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive growth and create value for our clients." said Fandozzi.

A Commitment to Growth and Service

In line with its commitment to growth and delivering world-class service, Convergint is looking for a Project Manager Security Solutions to join their team in Ottawa. This move underscores the company's dedication to strengthening its operations and delivering top-notch solutions to its clients.

Fandozzi's appointment and Convergint's ongoing recruitment efforts signal a promising future for the company. As it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of systems integration, Convergint remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional service and solutions to its clients.

With Fandozzi at the helm, Convergint is poised to write the next chapter in its success story, blending innovation, growth, and a steadfast commitment to service excellence.