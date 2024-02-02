Continental Reinsurance Plc Appoints Thierry Ravoaja as New Chief Underwriting Officer

Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced the appointment of Thierry Ravoaja as the new Chief Underwriting Officer for Treaty and Retrocession. The company is banking on Ravoaja's rich experience of over 20 years in the insurance and reinsurance industry to bolster their team's expertise and operations.

Seasoned Professional to Lead

Ravoaja's professional journey spans two decades of extensive experience and leadership within the reinsurance sector. His appointment comes as part of Continental Reinsurance's commitment to fortifying its leadership team with seasoned professionals.

Impressive Track Record

His stellar career includes remarkable positions such as Vice President - Treaties Africa and Indian Sub-continent at CCR Re France from 2019 to 2023, Regional Director of West Africa & International Business for Zep Re in Kenya from 2014 to 2019, and Head of African Office at ARIG from 2007 to 2014. In addition, Ravoaja served as a Board Member at Waica Re from 2015 to 2019.

Strong Educational Foundation

Armed with a Bachelor of Assurance degree from Ecole Supérieure d'Assurances in Paris, obtained in 2001, and a Masters in Reinsurance from the Reinsurance Institute (Ecole Nationale d'Assurances) in Paris, secured in 2002, Ravoaja's extensive education complements his robust professional experience.

Continental Reinsurance Plc anticipates Ravoaja's diverse expertise and exhaustive industry knowledge will prove to be a valuable asset to their leadership team and contribute significantly to the company's excellence in Treaty and Retrocession underwriting.