Constant Contact: A Viable Email Marketing Platform for Small Businesses

Constant Contact, an email marketing platform primarily designed for small businesses, has continued to offer a range of features tailored for brand and e-commerce marketing. With a 60-day free trial and three tiered pricing plans, the service caters to businesses of different sizes and requirements.
Accessible Pricing for Diverse Businesses
The pricing plans are based on the number of contacts and emails sent, making it affordable for smaller businesses. The Lite plan begins at $12 per month, the Standard plan at $35 per month, and the Premium plan starts at $80 per month. Each plan offers increasing layers of features and email limits. While this makes Constant Contact accessible for smaller businesses, it may not stand as competitively for larger businesses or those requiring more advanced features, when compared to services like Brevo, Campaigner, and Mailchimp.
Feature-Rich Platform for Email Marketing
Users can import subscriber lists through various means and create campaigns using templates and a straightforward drag-and-drop editor. The platform includes AI-powered tools for generating marketing content, a feature that has become commonplace in the industry. Despite having mobile-aware templates, its mobile options are not as comprehensive as some competitors. However, the service has integrations with third-party services, particularly for e-commerce, and offers campaign tracking and email automation features.
Customer Support and Trial Period
Customer support is available through various channels, albeit not around the clock. Despite some limitations in automation and reporting, Constant Contact remains a viable option for small businesses due to its ease of use, extensive integrations, and a generous trial period.
Constant Contact in the Market
In a 2023 strategy, Mohammad Mofidul Alam shared that he earned $7,285.65 by offering email marketing services on Fiverr and leveraging partnerships with Constant Contact and Mailchimp to earn affiliate commissions. He underscored the importance of effective communication and marketing tactics in achieving success. Comparatively, in the Email Management category, Constant Contact has 68819 customers and holds a 0.82% market share, ranking 11th. In contrast, Stripo.email, with 558 customers, holds the 37th spot with a 0.01% market share.