en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Consolidation Wave Sweeps Corporate Travel Industry in 2023: A Sign of Post-Covid Recovery

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Consolidation Wave Sweeps Corporate Travel Industry in 2023: A Sign of Post-Covid Recovery

In an unexpected turn of events, the corporate travel industry witnessed a dramatic upswing in mergers and acquisitions across various sectors in 2023. This consolidation wave, sweeping across Travel Management Companies (TMCs), aviation, technology, and events sectors, signifies a post-Covid recovery trend.

Aviation: A Skyward Surge

In the aviation sector, the winds of change blew strong. Major airlines like the Lufthansa Group and the International Airlines Group (IAG) engaged in strategic acquisitions to fortify their market positions. This maneuvering hints at an attempt by airlines to acclimate to the evolving travel landscape, and perhaps, to rebound from the debilitating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technology: A Digital Leap

The technology sector related to travel wasn’t left behind in this acquisition frenzy. Key players like Travelport and Cvent carried out acquisitions aimed at augmenting their technological capabilities and broadening their service offerings. These moves are likely propelled by the necessity to cater to the metamorphosing demands of the corporate travel market, specifically on the fronts of digitalization and integrated travel experiences.

Reflections on a Dynamic Landscape

Overall, the flurry of mergers and acquisitions reflects a dynamic corporate travel landscape. It portrays a picture of companies striving to sharpen their competitive edge and seize emerging opportunities in a post-pandemic world. As we venture into 2024, the reverberations of these consolidations will undoubtedly continue to shape the industry’s trajectory.

0
Aviation Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Landmark Year for Safety in Commercial Aviation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Skyllence Thwarts Potential Human Trafficking Scheme: A Closer Look

By Dil Bar Irshad

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Potential Crisis Looms Over U.S. Aviation Sector Due to Funding Shortf ...
@Aviation · 25 mins
Potential Crisis Looms Over U.S. Aviation Sector Due to Funding Shortf ...
heart comment 0
Family Ties Take Flight: Mother-Son Duo Enchants Passengers on United Airlines Journey

By Mazhar Abbas

Family Ties Take Flight: Mother-Son Duo Enchants Passengers on United Airlines Journey
Heartwarming Family Reunion at 30,000 Feet: A United Airlines Story

By Olalekan Adigun

Heartwarming Family Reunion at 30,000 Feet: A United Airlines Story
Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a Pivotal Moment in Growth

By Salman Akhtar

Blackcomb Helicopters Welcomes New Director, Nick Salisbury, Marking a Pivotal Moment in Growth
Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nick Salisbury Joins Blackcomb Helicopters as Director
Latest Headlines
World News
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
10 seconds
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
10 seconds
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
10 seconds
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
12 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Charting Course for NFL Future
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
20 seconds
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
27 seconds
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
40 seconds
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
43 seconds
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
44 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
44 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
50 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app