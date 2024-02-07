Connor McCarthy Joins Alliant Insurance Services; Rockford Mutual Announces Promotions

Chicago-based insurance professional, Connor McCarthy, has taken on a new role as Vice President within the Alliant Americas division of Alliant Insurance Services. With his extensive experience in business development, strategic planning, program design, and risk management consulting, McCarthy is set to drive growth in Alliant's property, casualty, and management liability coverage lines while servicing a national client base.

McCarthy's Industry Experience

Before joining Alliant, McCarthy honed his skills in risk advisory services, working notably within the US real estate practice group at Gallagher and the real estate and hospitality practice group at Risk Consulting Partners, LLC. These experiences have equipped him with a diverse skill set that Alliant hopes to leverage in its expansion strategies.

Academic Background and Community Involvement

McCarthy boasts a solid academic background with a bachelor’s degree in real estate finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. In addition to his professional commitments, he is actively involved in his local community. He notably serves as a board member with Boys Hope Girls Hope Chicago, an organization dedicated to nurturing and guiding academically capable and motivated children-in-need to meet their full potential.

Internal Growth at Rockford Mutual Insurance

In parallel news, the Rockford Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Rockford, Illinois, has recently undergone a period of internal growth and restructuring. Several team members were promoted in January, signaling a positive start to the year for the organization and highlighting the company's commitment to rewarding its staff's hard work and dedication.