Business

Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages

In Newington, Connecticut, the state’s Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is on high alert for an impending snowfall expected to blanket the region over the weekend. As they closely monitor weather forecasts, the department is proactively planning to pre-treat the roads and ensure that trucks are primed and fueled, ready to tackle the winter weather. However, the operation does face a significant challenge: a shortage of approximately 100 drivers.

Addressing the Staff Shortage

Despite the staffing issues potentially causing delays in road clearing efforts, the DOT’s Director of Communications, Josh Morgan, remains confident in their ability to manage the situation effectively. He advises travelers to exercise caution, allot extra time for their journeys, and maintain a safe distance from snowplows. These vehicles, now larger in size, have been designed to improve efficiency in clearing the roads.

Transit users are also urged to stay informed by checking with their service providers for any potential schedule changes due to the snowstorm.

Local Businesses Preparing for the Snowstorm

Similarly, local hardware stores like Katz Ace Hardware in Glastonbury are bracing for the snowstorm by stocking up on essential winter supplies including ice melt, shovels, scrapers, and sleds. The owner, Bob Krieger, acknowledges the unusual timing of the preparations in light of the mild winter experienced so far. Yet, he reassures customers that the store is well-prepared with a plentiful supply of necessary items.

Shovels, a particularly popular item during snowstorms, are expected to sell out quickly, and customers are advised to make their purchases early.

Bracing for the First Winter Storm of the Season

Connecticut is poised to experience its first winter storm of the season, with moderate to heavy snowfall anticipated. Forecasts predict up to 8 inches of snow in inland parts, with lower amounts likely along the shoreline. The storm also carries the potential for strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

As residents prepare for this bout of winter weather, they are reminded to stay updated with the latest forecasts, prepare their vehicles and homes for the possibility of power outages, and avoid relying on potentially inaccurate long-range forecasts on social media. With another impactful storm potentially following on the heels of this weekend’s snowfall, staying informed and prepared is crucial for the safety of all.

Business Transportation Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

