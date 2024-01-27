Congress Plans to Terminate Employee Retention Tax Credit Amid Fraud Concerns

U.S. Congress is moving towards the termination of the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), a program initially established to incentivize businesses to retain their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision comes in light of extensive fraudulent claims, with a whistleblower reporting to the Senate Finance Committee that a staggering 95% of current claims could be fraudulent. The cost of the program to the federal government has escalated nearly fivefold, from an initial estimate of $55 billion to a startling $275 billion as of July, with new claims still underway.

Legislative Consensus and Opposition

The consensus to end the program transcends party lines, with Senators Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, and Ron Johnson among those in favor of its closure. Their primary concerns center around the program's lax standards and inadequate oversight, which have potentially enabled widescale fraud. Despite the bipartisan support within the House committee, the bill's passage through Congress is far from certain due to hesitations among some senators and the inherent challenges associated with major legislation during an election year.

Fiscal Implications and Future Outlook

The Joint Committee on Taxation suggests that terminating the program sooner and imposing stricter penalties for those promoting fraudulent claims could result in savings of about $79 billion over a decade. These savings are projected to support other tax initiatives, such as business tax breaks and an enhanced child tax credit targeted at low-income families. The current law permits claims for the ERTC until April 15, 2025. However, the proposed bill would halt new claims after January 31, 2023, and introduce severe penalties for individuals promoting fraudulent claims.

IRS Intervention and Measures

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ceased accepting ERTC claims in September 2022 amid rising fraud concerns. With a backlog of 1 million claims, the IRS initiated investigations into numerous dubious cases, including criminal charges against a tax preparer who sought to claim over $124 million fraudulently. To combat the surge of fraud, the IRS has launched measures such as a special withdrawal program for unprocessed claims and a voluntary disclosure program. These initiatives have led to a 40% decline in average weekly claims, reflecting a step in the right direction.