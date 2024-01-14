Conflict Brews Between BWU and BHTA Over Legislative Standards for Hotel Workers

Conflict brews between the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) as the former accuses the latter of intentional obstructions in the process of establishing legislative standards for hotel industry workers. The BWU’s stance was made public through a recent statement from Toni Moore, the General Secretary of the BWU.

A Public Spat

The union’s reaction is a response to a full-page advertisement published by the BHTA in the Weekend Nation on January 12, 2024. The advertisement detailed the BHTA’s reservations about the Tourism Framework Protocol, which the association described as a guiding document for terms and conditions of BHTA members. The BWU, however, expressed frustration and confusion over the advertisement, especially in light of 18 weeks of guided dialogue under the Ministers of Labour and Tourism.

An Agreed Upon Protocol

Despite the lengthy discussions and an agreement reached on December 4, 2023, where the BHTA committed to proposals including the passage of legislation for national standards governing hotel entities receiving concessions and waivers, the BWU feels the association’s actions contradict their earlier commitments. This frustration is fuelled by the ongoing dispute involving grievances from hotel workers within the sector.

Seeking Resolution

The BWU has now publicly criticised the BHTA for what it perceives as tactics of disruption and delay. This public feud highlights the challenges faced by workers in the hotel industry and the intricacies of establishing legislation that addresses their grievances. Both parties, guided by the ministers of Labour and Tourism, now face the task of resolving this disagreement to ensure the concerns of hotel industry workers are adequately addressed.