en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Conflict Brews Between BWU and BHTA Over Legislative Standards for Hotel Workers

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Conflict Brews Between BWU and BHTA Over Legislative Standards for Hotel Workers

Conflict brews between the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) as the former accuses the latter of intentional obstructions in the process of establishing legislative standards for hotel industry workers. The BWU’s stance was made public through a recent statement from Toni Moore, the General Secretary of the BWU.

A Public Spat

The union’s reaction is a response to a full-page advertisement published by the BHTA in the Weekend Nation on January 12, 2024. The advertisement detailed the BHTA’s reservations about the Tourism Framework Protocol, which the association described as a guiding document for terms and conditions of BHTA members. The BWU, however, expressed frustration and confusion over the advertisement, especially in light of 18 weeks of guided dialogue under the Ministers of Labour and Tourism.

An Agreed Upon Protocol

Despite the lengthy discussions and an agreement reached on December 4, 2023, where the BHTA committed to proposals including the passage of legislation for national standards governing hotel entities receiving concessions and waivers, the BWU feels the association’s actions contradict their earlier commitments. This frustration is fuelled by the ongoing dispute involving grievances from hotel workers within the sector.

Seeking Resolution

The BWU has now publicly criticised the BHTA for what it perceives as tactics of disruption and delay. This public feud highlights the challenges faced by workers in the hotel industry and the intricacies of establishing legislation that addresses their grievances. Both parties, guided by the ministers of Labour and Tourism, now face the task of resolving this disagreement to ensure the concerns of hotel industry workers are adequately addressed.

0
Barbados Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
5 mins ago
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Barbados’ most gifted 400-metre hurdler, Rasheeme Griffith, is setting the stage for the upcoming Paris Olympics. With his eyes set on the grand event scheduled from July 26 to August 11, Griffith is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations. Heralded for his extraordinary skills and speed, he holds the national record for Barbados in
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
12 hours ago
Barbadian Kidnapper Sentenced: Closure for High-Profile Child Abduction Case
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
14 hours ago
The Crucial Role of Transportation Infrastructure in Economic Development
Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach
3 hours ago
Unnatural Death Investigation Underway as Body Discovered on Brownes Beach
Shane Parris Fatally Shot as Barbados Records First 2024 Murder
9 hours ago
Shane Parris Fatally Shot as Barbados Records First 2024 Murder
Barbados Commercial Banks Report Significant Earnings Amid Stringent Regulations
11 hours ago
Barbados Commercial Banks Report Significant Earnings Amid Stringent Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
35 seconds
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
3 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
5 mins
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
8 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
9 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
10 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
10 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
10 mins
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
40 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app