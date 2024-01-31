Conexiom Unveils Next Generation AI Platform for Enhanced Sales Order Automation

SaaS provider Conexiom has unveiled their next generation AI platform, Conexiom Express, marking a significant stride in sales order automation. This advanced platform is tailored for manufacturers and distributors and brings along a myriad of improvements in processing speed, accuracy, and coverage.

Conexiom Express: Bridging the Digital Order Gap

Conexiom Express is designed to ensure higher on-time fulfillment rates, enhance order accuracy, and liberate customer service representatives (CSRs) to focus more on upselling activities. Unlike traditional EDI or e-commerce systems, Conexiom's solution does not demand customers to change their purchasing habits, a fact that sets it apart in the marketplace.

The platform leverages self-learning AI to process orders swiftly and accurately. In doing so, it provides EDI-like benefits without the complexities usually associated with traditional EDI systems.

Conexiom's Technological Leap

Ani Gujrathi, Conexiom's CTO, stresses that the new platform fills the digital order gap and offers competitive advantages in customer experience.

The latest enhancements to Conexiom include specialized AI models to handle the complexities of PO-backed orders. This enables straight-through processing with 100% data accuracy in less than 30 seconds for critical customers.

Features and Benefits of Conexiom Express

Conexiom Express comes loaded with a hybrid machine learning framework, advanced AI learning service, streamlined user interface, pre-built sales order validations, and standardized integrations across leading ERP systems. The platform also includes enhanced self-service tools and guidance. This is a departure from general-purpose RPA/OCR or IDP technologies.

As a result of these advancements, Conexiom Express provides processing speed, order accuracy, and staff efficiency across PO-backed sales order documents akin to EDI benefits. The platform has already been adopted by leading manufacturers and distributors to ramp up order fill rates and accuracy, boost operating efficiency, and ensure transparency for regulatory compliance.