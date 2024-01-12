Conares Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Conares, the second-largest steel manufacturer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. This commitment is in line with the UAE’s overall goal to reduce carbon emissions by 93 percent within the same timeframe.

Aiming for Net Zero Targets

As part of its sustainability efforts, Conares has set an intermediate goal to reach 50 percent of its net zero targets by 2040, with the ultimate aim to complete the transition by 2050. The company is a recognized leader in green manufacturing in Dubai, operating advanced steel plants in the industrial area of Jafza.

Global Outreach and Local Initiatives

In partnership with DP World, Conares is leveraging the trade and logistics strengths of Jebel Ali Port and Jafza to export its steel products to global markets. The company is also actively supporting the UAE’s industrial and economic initiatives, such as ‘Operation 300bn’ and Dubai’s ‘D33’.

Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, emphasized the proactive steps the company is taking to redefine green manufacturing standards in the region. As part of these efforts, Conares has implemented regenerative AC drives in its mills, adopted rooftop solar power, invested in a Water Treatment Plant, planted over 500 trees, switched to LED lighting, and achieved 100 percent recycling of by-products.

Aligning with the UAE’s Decarbonisation Roadmap

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy that aligns with the UAE’s Industrial Decarbonisation roadmap, led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Conares’ commitment to sustainability and the UAE’s environmental ambitions were showcased in a video released to coincide with the UN Climate Conference COP 28 in Dubai.

Founded in 1988, Conares began as a steel trading company and has since grown into a significant private steel manufacturer in the region, boasting a manufacturing capacity of 1.5 million MT annually and employing a workforce of over 900.