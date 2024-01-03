Compass CEO Robert Reffkin Overhauls Compensation Package Amid Market Realignment

In a decisive move to recalibrate executive remuneration, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin has restructured his compensation package, as documented in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. As part of the new arrangement, Reffkin has forfeited $25 million in performance-based restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) in exchange for a $7 million cash bonus.

Aligning Pay with Market Standards

The alterations in Reffkin’s remuneration aim to bring his pay in line with market standards for CEO compensation within the real estate industry. His base salary will see a significant bump, rising from $400,000 in 2022 to a robust $900,000 in 2024. However, his salary for the intervening year, 2023, remains undisclosed.

A Mixed Bag of Rewards and Penalties

Reffkin’s newly minted compensation package includes a performance-based bonus due in 2024 and $2.25 million in RSUs, set to vest annually over a span of four years. He can look forward to a second RSU award in 2025. Despite this, it’s not all smooth sailing; if Reffkin departs or is dismissed within two years, a clause stipulates he must repay the $7 million bonus, with a fraction becoming non-refundable each quarter.

Compass’ Rocky Road to Profitability

Compass has grappled with profitability since its inception, with share value plummeting by 80% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom – its shares have rallied with a 95% increase year-over-year.

Reffkin’s 2021 compensation was predominantly tied to Compass’ equity, due to the company’s public launch. He netted a cool $89 million in equity during that year. As of the most recent update, Compass’ stock, which had a debut price of $18 per share in 2021, sagged to a low of $1.82 in 2023. However, it has since rebounded slightly to $3.54.