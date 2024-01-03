en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin Overhauls Compensation Package Amid Market Realignment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin Overhauls Compensation Package Amid Market Realignment

In a decisive move to recalibrate executive remuneration, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin has restructured his compensation package, as documented in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. As part of the new arrangement, Reffkin has forfeited $25 million in performance-based restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) in exchange for a $7 million cash bonus.

Aligning Pay with Market Standards

The alterations in Reffkin’s remuneration aim to bring his pay in line with market standards for CEO compensation within the real estate industry. His base salary will see a significant bump, rising from $400,000 in 2022 to a robust $900,000 in 2024. However, his salary for the intervening year, 2023, remains undisclosed.

A Mixed Bag of Rewards and Penalties

Reffkin’s newly minted compensation package includes a performance-based bonus due in 2024 and $2.25 million in RSUs, set to vest annually over a span of four years. He can look forward to a second RSU award in 2025. Despite this, it’s not all smooth sailing; if Reffkin departs or is dismissed within two years, a clause stipulates he must repay the $7 million bonus, with a fraction becoming non-refundable each quarter.

Compass’ Rocky Road to Profitability

Compass has grappled with profitability since its inception, with share value plummeting by 80% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. Yet, it’s not all doom and gloom – its shares have rallied with a 95% increase year-over-year.

Reffkin’s 2021 compensation was predominantly tied to Compass’ equity, due to the company’s public launch. He netted a cool $89 million in equity during that year. As of the most recent update, Compass’ stock, which had a debut price of $18 per share in 2021, sagged to a low of $1.82 in 2023. However, it has since rebounded slightly to $3.54.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canva's Billion-Dollar Stock Sale: A Shift in Tech Firms' Financial Strategy

By Geeta Pillai

India's MSME Sector: A Look at Opportunities and Challenges in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating the Chinese Market: Challenges and Opportunities for New Zealand SMEs

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Amazon vs UPS: Rivalry Reshaping the Shipping Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Shar ...
@Business · 3 mins
Rio Tinto Bolsters Board with the Appointment of Martina Merz and Shar ...
heart comment 0
Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: The Top Five Challenges for Small Businesses
Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE

By Geeta Pillai

Brambles: A Potential Multi-Bagger Investment with Growing ROCE
Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rally the Locals: A Platform Championing the Cause of Local Businesses
Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mahindra & Mahindra Soars High, Outperforms Nifty Index
Latest Headlines
World News
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
57 seconds
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
1 min
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
1 min
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
2 mins
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
2 mins
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
2 mins
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
2 mins
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
2 mins
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
50 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app