Business

Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
In the world of high-yield stocks, investors are often lured by the promise of a greater income. Yet, this potential is frequently accompanied by risks, especially in the case of companies like Annaly Capital. With a dividend yield of 13.6%, Annaly Capital may seem an enticing option, but the reality is one of significant volatility coupled with a history of dividend cuts.

A Tale of Two REITs

Annaly Capital and Realty Income are both real estate investment trusts (REITs), but their operations differ markedly. Annaly Capital, with its focus on the mortgage market, employs a complex business model involving collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). This complexity tends to make it more suited to total return investors, such as insurance companies and pension funds, rather than small income-focused investors.

The Stability of Realty Income

On the other side of the spectrum, Realty Income presents a more stable investment. With a lower yield of 5.3%, Realty Income is the largest net lease REIT, boasting a reliable track record of increasing its dividend annually for the last 29 years. This 4.3% annual dividend growth rate may offer a slow yet steady growth, making it particularly appealing to conservative investors.

A Comparison of Dividend Reliability

While Annaly Capital is not inherently a bad investment, its high volatility and less reliable income make Realty Income a more attractive option for those seeking consistent dividends. Furthermore, Realty Income’s position as an S&P 500 company and its membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, together with its declaration of 640 consecutive monthly dividends on its common stock, underscore its commitment to reliable dividend growth.

Consequently, for investors seeking consistent dividends, Realty Income seems to be the more prudent choice, offering easier access to capital markets and a history of reliable dividend growth. Despite the allure of high yields, sometimes slow and steady does indeed win the race.

Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

