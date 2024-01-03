Company’s Misuse of Facial Recognition Technology Spurs FTC Action

A prominent company, embroiled in controversy, stands accused of neglecting to adequately monitor or test the precision of its facial recognition technology. This oversight led to an alarming rate of false-positive matches, igniting internal aggravation over the system’s performance. Critics argue that the company disregarded the potential for racial or gender bias, focusing instead solely on media coverage and customer acceptance as potential risks.

FTC’s Proposed Order

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed an order that could dramatically alter the company’s operations. The order seeks to ban the company from utilizing any facial recognition or biometric security systems for surveillance purposes for a span of five years. Furthermore, it mandates the deletion of photographs and data collected by the company’s facial recognition system from 2012 to 2020. The order carries additional requirements for the implementation of a comprehensive monitoring program for any future biometric systems.

Measures for Future Biometric Systems

This monitoring program comes with stringent conditions. The company must ensure proper training, testing, and evaluation of its systems, demonstrating their accuracy before deployment. Additionally, the company is obligated to notify consumers added to its system, establish a consumer complaint procedure, and transparently disclose the usage of such technology to consumers.

Additional Mandates

Among the order’s many stipulations, a robust information security program is a must. It dictates biennial third-party assessments, along with an annual CEO certification of compliance. However, the order’s implementation hangs in the balance, awaiting approval from the bankruptcy and federal district court, as the company is currently navigating bankruptcy.

Implications and Broader Trends

The FTC’s actions echo a broader trend of addressing algorithmic unfairness and the potential harms of biometric surveillance. The case serves as a stern warning to other retailers using facial recognition technology. Non-compliance with the standards set by the proposed order may invite similar repercussions, marking a significant shift in the landscape of technology and privacy.