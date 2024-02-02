Company Proposes Managed Wind Down and New Investment Policy Due to Undervaluation of Stocks

A significant shift in corporate strategy has been announced by a company citing persistent undervaluation of micro-cap stocks and small investment companies. The firm's ordinary shares have been trading at a considerable discount to their net asset value, prompting a proposed managed wind down and the adoption of a new investment policy, which awaits shareholder approval.

A Call for Capital Redemption

Driven by shareholder interest in full capital redemption, the board plans to offer a substantial redemption opportunity. This would allow shareholders to redeem or match for sale up to 50% of their holdings. This move is a response to the recent merger and acquisition activity within the company's portfolio and the sale of certain investee companies at a premium, indicative of the undervaluation of the portfolio's assets.

Maximizing Returns Through Managed Wind Down

The proposed managed wind down aims to realize all assets in the portfolio in a way that maximizes returns to shareholders. Expected to complete within two years, this process could potentially return up to or exceeding 50% of the company's net asset value to shareholders in cash within the first six months of 2024. The wind down process will involve changing the investment manager's fee arrangement to incentivize the timely maximization of asset value.

Capital Returns and Maintaining Investment Trust Status

Capital returns may involve bonus issues of redeemable shares and tender offers, subject to shareholder approvals. During the wind down, the company will maintain its investment trust status and will abstain from making new investments. The announcement also mentions the notice of a general meeting to be held in London to discuss this significant shift in the company's investment policy.