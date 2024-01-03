en English
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Experiences Slight Dip: A Detailed Look at the Company’s Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
On January 2, 2024, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID), a key player in the Basic Materials sector and the steel industry, experienced a minor dip at the trading day’s start. The stock opened at $3.93, marking a -1.02% decrease from the previous day. This Brazilian integrated steel producer, which employs 24,924 individuals, saw its stock fluctuate throughout the day, with a high of $3.96 and a low of $3.86, but ultimately closed at its opening price.

Yearly Performance and Financial Indicators

Over the past year, SID’s stock price has oscillated between $2.11 and $4.03. Despite encountering an average annual loss in earnings per share of -116.93%, the company reported a growth rate of 10.53% in yearbook sales over a five-year period. With a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, SID has $1.33 billion in outstanding shares and a float of the same amount. Institutional ownership sits at 2.47%, with a barely noticeable insider ownership of 0.01%.

According to the latest quarterly report, SID’s financial performance demonstrated an earnings miss with an EPS of -$0.02 against the expected $0.01. However, the company maintains a positive net margin of +3.50 and a return on equity of 7.81.

Analysts’ Projection and Stock Movement

Analysts are projecting an EPS of 0 for the current fiscal year and anticipate the company’s EPS to grow by 3.91% over the next five years. Current financial indicators display a quick ratio of 1.08, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.59, and a diluted EPS of -0.13, which is expected to rise to 0.05 in the ensuing quarter and 0.36 in a year. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Resistance and support levels are identified at $3.95 and $3.85, respectively.

Looking Ahead

With a total of 1,387,524K shares outstanding, annual sales of 8,593 M, and an annual income of 301,020 K, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) is poised to navigate the market’s ebb and flow. As analysts keep a close eye on the company’s performance and the industry’s dynamics, investors await the potential upswing predicted by financial indicators.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

