en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Community Ideas Solicited for Revitalizing Historic Bank Building in Carlisle

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Community Ideas Solicited for Revitalizing Historic Bank Building in Carlisle

Will and Maxine Morgan, the visionary couple known for breathing new life into Carlisle’s Old Fire Station, have embarked on their next venture: the revitalization of a historic, unused bank building hailing from the mid-1800s. Situated at 4 Devonshire Street, the building’s grandeur is palpable even in its current state of disuse. However, the Morgans have taken a unique approach to this project. Rather than dictating the property’s future, they have turned to the community for inspiration, seeking ideas for potential new uses for the structure.

Pooling Ideas from the Public

In their quest to identify what Carlisle is currently missing in its city centre offerings, the Morgans have opened the floor to public suggestions. The response has been overwhelming, with the community proving to be a rich wellspring of creativity. Some envision the bank building transformed into a chic lounge bar, offering quality drinks and tapas-style dishes in an ambiance that pays homage to the building’s history. Others are excited at the prospect of a gaming center, where residents can bond over a range of arcade and PC games.

A Theatre, a Cinema, and an Escape Room

Beyond bars and games, the community’s suggestions hint at a deep-seated desire for cultural offerings. Some have proposed the creation of a small theatre, akin to the Tricycle in Kilburn, where local artists can stage their productions. Another idea in the mix is an ‘Everyman’ cinema-style venue, where film nights can be held alongside independent food stalls, offering a unique blend of entertainment and gastronomy. The more adventurous among the community have suggested repurposing the bank building into an escape rooms leisure complex, an idea that could leverage the property’s existing vault.

Preserving History While Looking Forward

Amidst these various ideas, a common thread emerges: the community’s desire to preserve the essence of the historical building while adapting it to contemporary needs. This includes the idea for a James Rennie Mackintosh inspired café, with different themes on each floor, reflecting the city’s architectural heritage. Regardless of the final decision, the Morgans’ initiative to incorporate community feedback into their development plans underscores their commitment to creating spaces that resonate with residents while revitalizing Carlisle’s city centre.

0
Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Political Marketing Strategist and Professor, Kobby Mensah, recently highlighted the critical need to avoid antagonism when unmasking wrongdoings within political systems. This statement was made in the light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ltd (SML)’s 3 billion deal, which has been a subject of heated debate and
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
2 mins ago
Brynn Grant to Take Over as CEO of Liberty County Development Authority
Crisis in Cardiff: Hospitality Industry Faces Wave of Closures Amid Financial Struggles
2 mins ago
Crisis in Cardiff: Hospitality Industry Faces Wave of Closures Amid Financial Struggles
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
1 min ago
Nintendo Ushers in New Era of Collaboration with External Studios
Amazon Unveils Significant Discounts Across Various Products
1 min ago
Amazon Unveils Significant Discounts Across Various Products
Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination
1 min ago
Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination
Latest Headlines
World News
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
12 seconds
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
28 seconds
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
36 seconds
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
38 seconds
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
59 seconds
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
2 mins
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
2 mins
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
2 mins
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
3 mins
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
17 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
38 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app