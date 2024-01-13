Community Ideas Solicited for Revitalizing Historic Bank Building in Carlisle

Will and Maxine Morgan, the visionary couple known for breathing new life into Carlisle’s Old Fire Station, have embarked on their next venture: the revitalization of a historic, unused bank building hailing from the mid-1800s. Situated at 4 Devonshire Street, the building’s grandeur is palpable even in its current state of disuse. However, the Morgans have taken a unique approach to this project. Rather than dictating the property’s future, they have turned to the community for inspiration, seeking ideas for potential new uses for the structure.

Pooling Ideas from the Public

In their quest to identify what Carlisle is currently missing in its city centre offerings, the Morgans have opened the floor to public suggestions. The response has been overwhelming, with the community proving to be a rich wellspring of creativity. Some envision the bank building transformed into a chic lounge bar, offering quality drinks and tapas-style dishes in an ambiance that pays homage to the building’s history. Others are excited at the prospect of a gaming center, where residents can bond over a range of arcade and PC games.

A Theatre, a Cinema, and an Escape Room

Beyond bars and games, the community’s suggestions hint at a deep-seated desire for cultural offerings. Some have proposed the creation of a small theatre, akin to the Tricycle in Kilburn, where local artists can stage their productions. Another idea in the mix is an ‘Everyman’ cinema-style venue, where film nights can be held alongside independent food stalls, offering a unique blend of entertainment and gastronomy. The more adventurous among the community have suggested repurposing the bank building into an escape rooms leisure complex, an idea that could leverage the property’s existing vault.

Preserving History While Looking Forward

Amidst these various ideas, a common thread emerges: the community’s desire to preserve the essence of the historical building while adapting it to contemporary needs. This includes the idea for a James Rennie Mackintosh inspired café, with different themes on each floor, reflecting the city’s architectural heritage. Regardless of the final decision, the Morgans’ initiative to incorporate community feedback into their development plans underscores their commitment to creating spaces that resonate with residents while revitalizing Carlisle’s city centre.