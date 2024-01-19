Community Collaborates for Inaugural Hiring Event in Othello

On January 26, SkillSource will host its inaugural multi-employer hiring event in Othello, Washington, marking a significant stride in the community's commitment to create new employment opportunities. The event, set to take place at 165 N. First Ave, aims to forge meaningful connections between job seekers and employers across a multitude of industries - from food processing to health care, government, and education.

Collaborative Efforts Catalyze Community Engagement

This open house hiring fair, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts. Partners such as the Adams County Development Council, Othello's Bethel Assembly of God, the Lighthouse Community Center, and the Othello Food Bank have all played a pivotal role in bringing this initiative to fruition. The active involvement of Othello's mayor on the planning committee underscores the community's widespread support for the event.

Expanding Horizons: SkillSource's Othello Commitment

SkillSource, a stalwart in conducting similar events in Moses Lake for the past decade, is now looking to extend its reach, aiming to better serve the Othello community - a region where it has maintained a learning center for over 20 years. Surpassing initial expectations, the event has already registered 13 employers, one more than the anticipated target, signifying the growing potential of this fair.

Inclusive and Accessible: A Fair for All

With a vision for inclusivity, the event will have bilingual staff available to assist Spanish speakers, ensuring no one is left behind. SkillSource has also been empowering community members to put their best foot forward, offering resume workshops and open labs in preparation for the event. Emily Anderson, SkillSource Adult Training Manager, expressed optimism about the quality of connections that will be made between job seekers and employers at the event, lauding the strong support from the Othello community.

The primary goal of this event is to facilitate a comfortable and engaging environment for all participants, making it as easy as possible for community members to interact with potential employers. This hiring event is not just a beacon of hope and opportunity – it is a testament to the collective effort to strengthen the local workforce and support individuals in their employment journeys. The result is a vibrantly inclusive event, targeting job seekers from the age of 16 to retirement, and a clear signal that Othello is committed to its people and their future.