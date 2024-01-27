Common Ground Free Store Ministries Set for Expansion in Delaware's Historic District

In an ambitious move reflecting the needs of the community, Common Ground Free Store Ministries is set to extend its operations. The benevolent organization has secured a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) for the construction of a new edifice at 153 E. Winter St., a vacant lot within the Downtown Historic District Overlay's Transitional Subdistrict.

Expanding to Meet Community Needs

The proposed two-story building is anticipated to double the functional space of the Free Store Ministries, a necessity born out of its rapid growth. The organization has witnessed a significant 32% increase in families availing its services. The new premises will feature office space, a free store, kitchen, laundry facilities, restrooms, a coffee bar, cafe, and a community room.

Design Complementing the Historic District

The architectural design, courtesy of Clarke Architects, aims to retain the historic district's charm. The appearance of three separate storefronts will give the building an aesthetic congruent with the surroundings. Additionally, the plan includes a parking lot and the potential for shared parking with nearby Delaware Eagles 376.

Ensuring Accessibility for All

Accessibility is a key consideration in the expansion plan. The new location's proximity to the current address at 193 E. Central Ave. ensures that those without transportation will continue to have access to the services of Common Ground. The organization's next steps involve submitting development plans to the Delaware Planning Commission and potentially to the Delaware City Council for final approval.