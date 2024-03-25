Commodities Forecasted to Rise in 2024 on Central Bank Rate Cuts

Goldman Sachs has predicted a 15% increase in commodities this year as US and European central banks lower interest rates, bolstering industrial and consumer demand.

Advertisment

Analysts anticipate gains in copper, aluminum, gold, and oil products amidst global economic recovery and geopolitical tensions.

Factors Driving Commodities Growth

Goldman Sachs anticipates a 15% rise in commodities prices in 2024, fueled by central bank interest rate cuts, manufacturing rebound, and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts suggest selectivity in investments as not all commodities will see universal gains amidst varying market conditions.

Advertisment

Market Analysts' Insights on Commodities

Goldman Sachs joins other market experts in forecasting a bullish outlook for commodities, citing tighter supplies and a cyclical upswing in the global economy. Despite cautious optimism, the bank remains bearish on battery metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium carbonate due to ongoing bear markets.

Forecasted Price Targets and Market Trends

Goldman Sachs predicts year-end prices of $10,000/ton for copper, $2,600/ton for aluminum, and $2,300/ounce for gold, highlighting potential nominal records. The bank remains constructive on gold, expecting a resurgence in ETF buying with eventual Fed easing, while maintaining a bearish stance on battery metals.