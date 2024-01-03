en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Commerzbank AG Eyes Stabilisation of Allianz SE’s New Security Offering

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Commerzbank AG Eyes Stabilisation of Allianz SE’s New Security Offering

German banking titan, Commerzbank AG, has unveiled its intent to potentially stabilise a new security offering by multinational financial services company, Allianz SE. The securities in the spotlight are EUR 30.5NC10.5 Subordinated Tier 2 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes, projected to mature in 2054. This offering is a cog in the larger mechanism of Allianz SE’s Debt Issuance Programme, governed by an independent set of Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Offering

The nominal aggregate amount for this offering is benchmarked in euros, though the specific figure remains undisclosed. True to the international appeal of the offering, the securities are destined for listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The denominations for the offering are established at a hefty 100k each.

Purpose and Duration of Stabilisation

The stabilisation period is slated to commence on January 3, 2024, enduring no longer than 30 days from the proposed issue date of the securities. During this period, stabilising managers, including Commerzbank AG, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, and Deutsche Bank AG, may engage in over-allotment or market transactions.

These actions are designed to bolster the market price of the securities above the level that might otherwise prevail, providing a cushion against market volatility and enhancing investor confidence. However, the commencement of stabilisation is not a given and may conclude at any time.

Stabilisation – A Tool, Not an Offer

The announcement has clarified that its purpose is informational, not transactional. It does not constitute an offer to underwrite or acquire securities in any jurisdiction. It’s a testament to the seriousness and transparency with which Commerzbank AG and its fellow stabilising managers approach their potential roles in this high-stakes financial manoeuvre.

0
Business Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Investigation Reveals Suspected Illegal Construction and Operations by Company in Prahova County

By Momen Zellmi

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: A Ground-Breaking Expansion in the Beauty Industry

By Hadeel Hashem

SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith

By Nitish Verma

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024: Showcasing the Booming Beauty Market

By Hadeel Hashem

Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar I ...
@Business · 29 seconds
Achal Kapoor Resigns as Non-Executive Independent Director of Quasar I ...
heart comment 0
Chainlink, Arbitrum, and Meme Moguls: A DeFi Market Overview

By Rafia Tasleem

Chainlink, Arbitrum, and Meme Moguls: A DeFi Market Overview
Growington Ventures India Limited Announces Deal With Vietnamese Agri-Commodity Company; Shares Surge

By BNN Correspondents

Growington Ventures India Limited Announces Deal With Vietnamese Agri-Commodity Company; Shares Surge
PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence
Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

By BNN Correspondents

Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol
Latest Headlines
World News
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
10 seconds
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
12 seconds
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
21 seconds
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
38 seconds
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
56 seconds
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
59 seconds
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
1 min
President Christodoulides Announces Major Reshuffle in Cypriot Government
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
1 min
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
2 mins
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
20 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
24 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
54 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app