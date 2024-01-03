Commerzbank AG Eyes Stabilisation of Allianz SE’s New Security Offering

German banking titan, Commerzbank AG, has unveiled its intent to potentially stabilise a new security offering by multinational financial services company, Allianz SE. The securities in the spotlight are EUR 30.5NC10.5 Subordinated Tier 2 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes, projected to mature in 2054. This offering is a cog in the larger mechanism of Allianz SE’s Debt Issuance Programme, governed by an independent set of Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Offering

The nominal aggregate amount for this offering is benchmarked in euros, though the specific figure remains undisclosed. True to the international appeal of the offering, the securities are destined for listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The denominations for the offering are established at a hefty 100k each.

Purpose and Duration of Stabilisation

The stabilisation period is slated to commence on January 3, 2024, enduring no longer than 30 days from the proposed issue date of the securities. During this period, stabilising managers, including Commerzbank AG, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, and Deutsche Bank AG, may engage in over-allotment or market transactions.

These actions are designed to bolster the market price of the securities above the level that might otherwise prevail, providing a cushion against market volatility and enhancing investor confidence. However, the commencement of stabilisation is not a given and may conclude at any time.

Stabilisation – A Tool, Not an Offer

The announcement has clarified that its purpose is informational, not transactional. It does not constitute an offer to underwrite or acquire securities in any jurisdiction. It’s a testament to the seriousness and transparency with which Commerzbank AG and its fellow stabilising managers approach their potential roles in this high-stakes financial manoeuvre.