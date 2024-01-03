Commercial Bank of Ceylon Enhances Employee Welfare with New Agreement & MoU

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has inaugurated 2024 with a notable gesture towards enhancing employee welfare. The bank has recently signed a new Collective Agreement along with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ceylon Bank Employees’ Union (CBEU). This move is seen as an affirmation of the bank’s steadfast commitment towards providing improved employee terms and conditions, as well as fostering a productive and collaborative working environment.

A Collective Agreement for Broad Employee Categories

The Collective Agreement, in particular, is meant for the benefit of employees falling under the categories of Executive Assistants, Allied Grades, and Non-Executive Grades who are on a permanent contract with the Commercial Bank of Ceylon. The Agreement is aimed at bolstering the rights of these employees, further ensuring a harmonious relationship between the bank and its staff.

Memorandum of Understanding for Executive Officers

In parallel to the Collective Agreement, the MoU is specifically designed to cater to the bank’s employees under the Executive Officer grade. This Memorandum serves as a testament to the bank’s recognition of the key role that these professionals play in its operations, and its dedication to sustaining their job satisfaction and productivity.

Validity Until December 2026

Both the Agreement and the MoU are set to remain in effect until the end of December 2026. This extended timeline signifies the bank’s long-term commitment to nurturing a positive work environment and promoting union cooperation. The bank’s initiative is indicative of its strategic approach to employee welfare, emphasizing the importance of union cooperation in the pursuit of a mutually beneficial workspace.