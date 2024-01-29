commercetools Launches Foundry to Facilitate Adoption of Composable Commerce

In a significant move aimed at redefining retail commerce, commercetools, a forerunner in providing enterprise commerce solutions, has unveiled the commercetools Foundry. This innovative program is tailored to expedite the adoption of composable commerce among retailers, a crucial stride towards flexibility and adaptability in the digital commerce landscape.
Composable Commerce: The Future of Retail
Composable commerce is a contemporary approach that employs modularity at its core. It allows businesses to handpick and assemble various commerce components, enabling the creation of unique, adaptable digital commerce experiences for customers. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, composable commerce emerges as a business imperative for retailers dedicated to delivering superior customer experiences, enhancing adaptability in their operations, and driving growth.
commercetools Foundry: A Catalyst for Change
With the launch of commercetools Foundry, the company aims to help businesses quickly benefit from the numerous advantages offered by composable commerce. These range from increased flexibility to gaining a competitive edge in the market. Dirk Hoerig, the co-founder and CEO of commercetools, has emphasized the program's significance in facilitating the transition to this new retail paradigm.
Empowering Retailers with Advanced Tools
The suite includes precomposed composable components for cart-to-checkout ecommerce, offering online retailers the blueprint for successful systems. With the aid of Artificial Intelligence, it helps developers combine the right components swiftly, enabling businesses to go live in as little as eight weeks. commercetools Foundry includes two significant offerings - commercetools for Growth targeting mid-market companies, and commercetools Connect, which facilitates integrations into the Composable Commerce platform.
The latest announcement demonstrates commercetools' proactive approach in providing retailers with the requisite tools and support to implement and succeed with composable commerce strategies, reiterating its commitment to fostering growth and adaptability in the retail industry.