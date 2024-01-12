en English
Combating the ‘Pink Tax’: Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Combating the 'Pink Tax': Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives

The ‘pink tax,’ a term coined to signify the higher cost of products and services aimed at women as compared to men, has been under scrutiny for over two decades. The discussion started when a California study unearthed a considerable price disparity in dry cleaning services. Successive studies have continually reinforced that women’s products, especially in the beauty and grooming sectors, tend to be pricier than those for men.

Shedding Light on the Disparity

A study by RIFT Refunds in 2018 highlighted that women’s razors, on average, were more expensive than men’s. A 2015 report by NYC Consumer Affairs brought to light a 13% price hike in women’s personal care products compared to men’s, with hair care items showcasing an alarming 48% disparity. More recently, a survey by PensionBee revealed a perception among both men and women that being a woman is, indeed, more costly due to the ‘pink tax.’ A study in 2022 by Showers To You found that women’s premium hair and skincare products at Boots were 76% more expensive per volume than men’s.

Justifications and Challenges

However, comparing cosmetic products is not straightforward due to differences in ingredients, formulations, and uses. Boots has challenged some price comparisons, noting they are not like-for-like. Medical professionals, like GP Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar, argue that while there are differences in men’s and women’s skin and hair, these variations do not necessarily justify the price disparities. He recommends that consumers, regardless of gender, should select products based on their skin type and needs rather than labels.

Emerging Trends and Recommendations

In response to the ‘pink tax,’ many cosmetics brands are gravitating towards unisex labeling and minimalist designs. Effective skincare ingredients can be found in more affordable, own-brand products. In conclusion, the article recommends certain cost-effective, high-quality skin, hair, and body products for consumers seeking to save money, a move that also helps in combating the deep-rooted ‘pink tax.’

author

